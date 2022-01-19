fbpx

Jan. 27 Crucial Conversation: Donald Cohen on his new book, “The Privatization of Everything”

January 19, 2022
Join us Thursday, January 27 at 3:00 p.m. for a very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation:

Donald Cohen, executive director of the founder and executive director of In the Public Interest, an Oakland, California–based national research and policy center, discusses the new book he has co-written with New York Times best-selling author Allen Mikaelian. It’s called “The Privatization of Everything: How the Plunder of Public Goods Transformed America and How We Can Fight Back.”

Click here to register.

One of the most powerful trends in America over the last half century has been relentless and systematic privatization of a raft of societal functions and institutions that were once the province of government – from schools to water and sewer systems to trash hauling to prisons and jails.

Among the most eloquent and effective critics of this trend is Donald Cohen – the long-time executive director of the national research and advocacy nonprofit, In the Public Interest.

And in his new book, “The Privatization of Everything: How the Plunder of Public Goods Transformed America and How We Can Fight Back,” Cohen chronicles this trend under which so many of our public institutions have been converted into private profit centers – almost always to the detriment of the common good.

Join us for a special Q&A with Mr. Cohen.

Donald Cohen is the founder and executive director of In the Public Interest, a national resource and policy center on privatization and responsible contracting. Donald is a founding board member of the Partnership for Working Families. He is the former Political Director of the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council and founder and executive director of the Center on Policy Initiatives, a San Diego-based think tank and policy organization.

Don’t miss this very special event.

When: Thursday January 27 at 3:00 p.m. E.S.T.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home or office.

Suggested contribution: $10 (click here to support NC Policy Watch)

Questions?? Contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or [email protected]

