fbpx

NC Republicans vote to push back primary date over Democrats’ objections

By
January 19, 2022
In News

Republicans voted to delay the 2022 primaries until June 7, giving them more time to redraw new congressional and legislative districts if the state’s highest court decides their plans are unconstitutional.

House bill 605 sped through the legislature in one day and is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. The bill establishes July 26 as the primary runoff date. The candidate filing period would run from March 24 to April 1.

The state Supreme Court had already pushed primaries from March to May 17 to make time for a trial and appeal over GOP redistricting plans.

Democratic legislators said Wednesday that the Republican move to make another date change was premature.

“This bill is coming too soon,” Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, said at a committee meeting Wednesday.  “I’m confused about why we’re trying to get ahead of the court in this way.”

The state Senate passed the bill on a 26-17 party-line vote. Vote in the House was 69-50, with all Republicans voting for it and Democrats opposed.

Republican legislators are being sued over their maps for new congressional and legislative districts. Challengers say the maps are extreme partisan gerrymanders that lock in Republican majorities for the next decade and dilute the power of Black voters. The challengers lost in trial court last week. A three-judge panel said the districts are gerrymandered to Republicans’ advantage, but they are not unconstitutional. The state Supreme Court will hear the case on Feb. 2.

Republican Sen. Warren Daniel of Morganton said the state Board of Elections needs more time to prepare for primaries and potential candidates need more time to make decisions about running, even if the Supreme Court upholds the districts.

If the court orders new maps, state law gives legislators two weeks to comply.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office was less than enthusiastic about the Republicans’ proposed date change.

“The three-judge panel during the trial has already found as fact that the maps drawn by Republicans are intentional, partisan gerrymanders,” Cooper spokesman Jordan Monaghan said in a statement.  The Supreme Court will determine the constitutionality of these districts and legislators should avoid additional attempts to undermine the voting process.”

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

Despite the explosive spread of the omicron variant, many statehouses are attempting to conduct business as… [...]

Experts say Black lawmakers are sure to lose seats under new NC legislative maps

Two Black incumbent senators in eastern North Carolina have no chance of winning reelection in their… [...]

MLK Day Monday numbers: The battle to preserve American democracy

In the decades since it became a national holiday, Martin Luther King Day has served as… [...]

Air testing planned for neighborhood adjacent to contaminated former missile plant in Burlington

Extent of toxic solvents still unknown; new round of testing to begin Environmental testing could restart… [...]

The inflation blame game: Five important facts to keep in mind

The subject of inflation has been on many tongues in the public policy world of late… [...]

MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare.

The post MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Gerrymandering and its impact on the legitimacy of our democracy

This week saw the beginning of another season in North Carolina: redistricting lawsuit season. Experienced followers… [...]

Takeaways from a snowy night in I-95 purgatory

“My boss told me if I didn’t come in, I’d get fired.” So spoke a rather… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch