fbpx

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

By
January 20, 2022
In News, Voting
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

Despite the explosive spread of the omicron variant, many statehouses are attempting to conduct business as… [...]

Experts say Black lawmakers are sure to lose seats under new NC legislative maps

Two Black incumbent senators in eastern North Carolina have no chance of winning reelection in their… [...]

MLK Day Monday numbers: The battle to preserve American democracy

In the decades since it became a national holiday, Martin Luther King Day has served as… [...]

Air testing planned for neighborhood adjacent to contaminated former missile plant in Burlington

Extent of toxic solvents still unknown; new round of testing to begin Environmental testing could restart… [...]

The inflation blame game: Five important facts to keep in mind

The subject of inflation has been on many tongues in the public policy world of late… [...]

MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare.

The post MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Gerrymandering and its impact on the legitimacy of our democracy

This week saw the beginning of another season in North Carolina: redistricting lawsuit season. Experienced followers… [...]

Takeaways from a snowy night in I-95 purgatory

“My boss told me if I didn’t come in, I’d get fired.” So spoke a rather… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch