fbpx

Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines

By
January 21, 2022
In Environment, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Republican U.S. Senate contest among the races impacted by primary date battle

Another potential change in the date of North Carolina’s 2022 primary election, this one initiated by… [...]

After years of neglect, four of NC’s most polluted Superfund sites funded for clean-up

With American Rescue Plan funds, EPA targets sites in Charlotte, Gastonia, Yadkinville and Jacksonville; here's what… [...]

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

Despite the explosive spread of the omicron variant, many statehouses are attempting to conduct business as… [...]

Experts say Black lawmakers are sure to lose seats under new NC legislative maps

Two Black incumbent senators in eastern North Carolina have no chance of winning reelection in their… [...]

On their 49th anniversary, Roe v. Wade protections are more important than ever

Saturday, January 22nd, is the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision… [...]

The inflation blame game: Five important facts to keep in mind

The subject of inflation has been on many tongues in the public policy world of late… [...]

MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare.

The post MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Gerrymandering and its impact on the legitimacy of our democracy

This week saw the beginning of another season in North Carolina: redistricting lawsuit season. Experienced followers… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch