fbpx

ICU physician: What I am willing to do to fight COVID-19

By
January 25, 2022
In Commentary, COVID-19

Physician Jeffrey Munson: “Rather than saying what I think everyone else should do, I want to say out loud what I am willing to do.” (Photo: Getty Images)

A friend of mine in our Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) today asked me for some good news about COVID-19. Anything. His question made me appreciate how much we all want and need something good to center on, and how little there is to share.

I am tired. I am frustrated. I am sad. And in the midst of this, it sometimes feels like all I ever see is people talking about what other people should do to make things better. I don’t have good news, but I can try to change the last part. Rather than saying what I think everyone else should do, I want to say out loud what I am willing to do.

I will wear my mask. Sometimes to protect me, always to protect you. I will get my third shot. And my fourth, and my fifth if it comes to that. Because in my world of million-dollar technology, this shot is still the most effective way to keep people alive.

I will come to work every day and take care of anyone who is sick in my unit. I don’t care if they are vaccinated, unvaccinated, rich, poor, Black, white, gay, straight, Republican, Democrat, or independent. I will put on whatever mask, face shield, gown, and gloves I need to come to their bedside and help. I will learn as much as I can so that when you are sick, I can promise we are doing everything that can be done to save your life.

I will support my peers in the MICU in any way I can. Because, like me, they are tired, they are frustrated, and they are sad. And because they are not only the front line; they are the last line separating the sick from the dead.

I will treat everyone in my care with compassion because no one deserves what COVID-19 does. And for those who cannot survive, I will do everything I can to ensure that they do not suffer, and I will grieve their loss.

This is my part to play, and I accept it. I accept it because it is what I can do in a time when the need for doing is so great. And I accept it because I stood in front of my family, my peers, and my community and promised that I would care for the sick.

Jeffrey C. Munson, MD, is medical director of the MICU at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. This essay was first published by the New Hampshire Bulletin.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jeffrey Munson
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the rise in guns found at NC airports

It's been more than 50 years since the iconic slogan "Fly the Friendly Skies" was first… [...]

PW exclusive: Former Three Rivers principal describes chaos at charter school, which state plans to close

Don McQueen, operator of Three Rivers Academy, allegedly padded enrollment numbers, paid families so students would… [...]

Republican U.S. Senate contest among the races impacted by primary date battle

Another potential change in the date of North Carolina’s 2022 primary election, this one initiated by… [...]

G.O.Pinocchio.

The post G.O.Pinocchio. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

On their 49th anniversary, Roe v. Wade protections are more important than ever

Saturday, January 22nd, is the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision… [...]

The inflation blame game: Five important facts to keep in mind

The subject of inflation has been on many tongues in the public policy world of late… [...]

MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare.

The post MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch