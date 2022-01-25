fbpx

Woodhouse walks back claim that legislature is considering impeachment of Supreme Court justices

By
January 25, 2022
In Commentary, Defending Democracy, News

John Locke Foundation staffer and former state GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse

It would be nice if GOP legislative leaders would follow suit

As was detailed at some length in this morning’s edition of the Weekly Briefing, Dallas Woodhouse, a longtime conservative political operative, former executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party, and current “investigative political analyst” for the John Locke Foundation’s Carolina Journal news outlet, has been promoting the idea that state GOP lawmakers are seriously considering impeachment of two members of the state Supreme Court — Democrats Anita Earls and Sam Ervin IV.

Republicans have asked both justices to recuse themselves from participating in the redistricting lawsuit that will come before the court next week (in which civil rights and good government groups are challenging the absurdly gerrymandered legislative and congressional maps that the GOP lawmakers passed late last year) on the specious grounds that the justices have conflicts of interest. Rumors have abounded in Raleigh in recent days that if the justices did not recuse themselves, GOP lawmakers might even undertake a preemptive impeachment in an effort to assure that they do not participate in the court’s consideration of the case.

Such an eventuality would, of course, constitute an unprecedented, provocative, and deeply dangerous act that could precipitate what can only be described as a constitutional emergency.

Now, thankfully, Woodhouse is walking back his claim. Earlier this afternoon he posted multiple tweets disavowing the possibility that such impeachment proceedings are in the offing, including this one:

Speaker Tim Moore

Of course, the individual in the best position to put such an outrageous possibility completely to rest is the person who presides over the legislative body with the power to pursue impeachment — House Speaker Tim Moore.

Three-plus years ago when Woodhouse similarly and irresponsibly floated the impeachment of justices rumor over another dispute wending its way through the courts, a Moore spokesperson refused to reject the idea out of hand — saying only that House leaders had held “no discussions” of such a possibility.

The bottom line: Maybe it was all a “tail wagging the dog” rumor concocted by Woodhouse and some of his fire-breathing, right-wing pals, but as anyone with their ear to the ground in the capital city in recent days can attest, a lot of smart and serious people have been deeply and rightfully concerned that the threat was genuine.

Speaker Moore would do a great service to the state about which he professes to care so deeply by stating publicly and plainly that the story is bogus.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the rise in guns found at NC airports

It's been more than 50 years since the iconic slogan "Fly the Friendly Skies" was first… [...]

PW exclusive: Former Three Rivers principal describes chaos at charter school, which state plans to close

Don McQueen, operator of Three Rivers Academy, allegedly padded enrollment numbers, paid families so students would… [...]

Republican U.S. Senate contest among the races impacted by primary date battle

Another potential change in the date of North Carolina’s 2022 primary election, this one initiated by… [...]

G.O.Pinocchio.

The post G.O.Pinocchio. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

On their 49th anniversary, Roe v. Wade protections are more important than ever

Saturday, January 22nd, is the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision… [...]

The inflation blame game: Five important facts to keep in mind

The subject of inflation has been on many tongues in the public policy world of late… [...]

MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare.

The post MLK’s Dream. McConnell’s nightmare. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch