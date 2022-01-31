fbpx

Jan. 6 congressional panel subpoenas bogus pro-Trump electors from 7 states

By
January 31, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New revelations point to additional violations at troubled charter schools

State officials say student records were wrongfully altered at Wake and Bertie County schools by the… [...]

Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down

Attention quickly shifts to President's campaign pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Court WASHINGTON… [...]

Must read report: The explosive growth in spending on judicial elections

In "The Politics of Judicial Elections, 2019-20," Brennan Center for Justice experts explain how and why… [...]

States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment

Following the turmoil of the 2020 election, a photo of Washington state Election Director Lori Augino… [...]

State judiciary must protect NC from its power-hungry legislature

Among all the issues and challenges confronting North Carolina as 2022 gets under way – overcoming… [...]

NC GOP’s judicial impeachment threats are a new low in Trump-like lawlessness

Impeachment. Like the snowflakes that flew last week in many parts of North Carolina, that word… [...]

G.O.Pinocchio.

The post G.O.Pinocchio. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

On their 49th anniversary, Roe v. Wade protections are more important than ever

Saturday, January 22nd, is the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch