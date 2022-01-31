fbpx

Trump’s fake electors: Here’s the full list

By
January 31, 2022
In Defending Democracy, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kira Lerner
Load More In Defending Democracy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the state’s impaired, polluted waters

If you linked all the miles of impaired streams and rivers in North Carolina end to… [...]

Greenville greenlights cryptomining facilities, energy gluttons and contributors to climate change

Somewhere in Greenville — few know the precise location — dozens of shipping containers could soon… [...]

New revelations point to additional violations at troubled charter schools

State officials say student records were wrongfully altered at Wake and Bertie County schools by the… [...]

Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down

Attention quickly shifts to President's campaign pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Court WASHINGTON… [...]

Of…by…and for the Republicans

The post Of…by…and for the Republicans appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

State judiciary must protect NC from its power-hungry legislature

Among all the issues and challenges confronting North Carolina as 2022 gets under way – overcoming… [...]

NC GOP’s judicial impeachment threats are a new low in Trump-like lawlessness

Impeachment. Like the snowflakes that flew last week in many parts of North Carolina, that word… [...]

G.O.Pinocchio.

The post G.O.Pinocchio. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch