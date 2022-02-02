fbpx

Biden cites 40-day timeline for Supreme Court confirmation

By
February 2, 2022
In Courts & the Law, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa and Jacob Fischler
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the state’s impaired, polluted waters

If you linked all the miles of impaired streams and rivers in North Carolina end to… [...]

Greenville greenlights cryptomining facilities, energy gluttons and contributors to climate change

Somewhere in Greenville — few know the precise location — dozens of shipping containers could soon… [...]

New revelations point to additional violations at troubled charter schools

State officials say student records were wrongfully altered at Wake and Bertie County schools by the… [...]

Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down

Attention quickly shifts to President's campaign pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Court WASHINGTON… [...]

When the market economy and public well-being clash

Controversial Greenville facility proposal provides latest reminder that what’s good for business is not always good… [...]

My client got two years of freedom after 36 years of wrongful incarceration; this does not mean the system works

I recently got some sad news. My former client, James Blackmon, died earlier this month from… [...]

Of…by…and for the Republicans

The post Of…by…and for the Republicans appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

State judiciary must protect NC from its power-hungry legislature

Among all the issues and challenges confronting North Carolina as 2022 gets under way – overcoming… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch