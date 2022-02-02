Winston-Salem State University becomes state’s first public campus to host prestigious Governor’s School

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), one of the state’s five public historically black colleges and universities, has been named the western campus of the prestigious North Carolina Governor’s school.

WSSU’s selection to host the program’s western campus was announced Wednesday during the State Board of Education’s monthly business meeting.

High Point University has been the program site for the last three years. The move to WSSU will take place this summer to mark the first time a Governor’s School campus has been located at one of the state’s public universities.

The program, which does not involve credit, tests or grades, is the oldest statewide summer residential program for intellectually gifted high school students in the nation

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a statement that she hopes the relationship with WSSU will be long-term.

“We know this is a win for students, the university and the state,” Truitt said.

WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson said the university is honored to become the state’s first public institution to host the western region.

“We look forward to welcoming these great young minds into the Ram Family and immersing them into the culture that is uniquely WSSU,” Robinson said.

The new campus represents a return of the Governor’s School to Winston-Salem, where it began at Salem College in 1963. Meredith College in Raleigh has hosted the eastern campus of the summer program since 2000.

The State Department of Public Instruction is currently reviewing more than 1,700 applications from upper high school students from across the state, with about 700 of the state’s most academically gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors to be selected for the 2022 session.

Local school superintendents, along with directors of charter and private schools initially nominate students to attend Governor’s School. The program is open to rising seniors, with exceptions made to include rising juniors in selected performing arts areas.

Faculty and staff of the Governor’s School include distinguished teachers and professionals from public and private schools, colleges and universities across the country. Others are independent artists and scholars.

Gov. Terry Sanford founded the Governor’s School of North Carolina in 1963.