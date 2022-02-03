Fertilizer plant fire prompts recreational water advisory for Monarcas Creek in Winston-Salem

Water runoff from the site of a massive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem has potentially contaminated Monarcas Creek, Forsyth County officials announced today. The runoff into the creek prompted county and state officials to issue a recreational water advisory for the section of Monarcas Creek and the downstream sections of Mill Creek, and Muddy Creek ending at the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The runoff is from rain and water from firefighting equipment. State and local environmental officials are trying to determine the extent of the impacts from this fire to the identified waterways.

Until the water is tested and declared safe, environmental and public health officials recommend:

Avoid swimming, wading or fishing in this section of Muddy Creek until further notice.

Avoid skin contact with water, soil and sediment in or near the river.

If skin comes in contact with contaminated sediment or water, thoroughly wash the affected area with soap and water.

If you are concerned that you, your family, and/or pets have been exposed to these waterways contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian.

The fire started late Monday night at the plant, 4440 N. Cherry St., which at the time was storing 600 tons of ammonium nitrate. While ammonium nitrate itself is not explosive, when it comes into contact with other materials, it can ignite. More than 6,000 residents within a mile of the plant were asked to evacuate; they still have not received the all-clear to return to their homes. Most of these residents are persons of color and/or low-income, according to census data.

Policy Watch reported yesterday on details of the building, as well as the fact that sprinkler systems were apparently not required. Firefighters have not been able to get near the site, so the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.