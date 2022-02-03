State Superintendent Catherine Truitt: North Carolina must fix ‘diploma integrity problem,’ reframe education

North Carolina has a “diploma integrity problem” that mirrors that of other states,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt told State Board of Education (SBE) colleagues Thursday.

Truitt’s comments came during the SBE’s monthly business meeting. It was made in response to a question by State Treasurer Dale Folwell about the state’s low academic proficiency rates and high graduation rates.

“Do you have any thoughts on how we can reconcile that because I believe that when people hear that our high school graduation rates are closer to a body temperature but these proficiency rates are so horrific, that we may lose credibility on what we’re trying to do?” Folwell asked.

Truitt said the “diploma integrity problem” is evident in the number of students who graduate high school but are unable to find success in community colleges and universities.

“Despite the state’s 87% graduation rate, only 31% of our students graduate every year and obtain a post-secondary credential of marketplace value by the time they are 24,” Truitt said.

A big barrier to that success is remediation courses.

“They [students] give up because it’s a frustrating experience,” the superintendent explained, linking such experiences to literacy shortcomings.

Truitt said that she recently learned that the Department of Corrections uses third-grade reading scores to plan for growth and facility needs.

“That has got to end,” Truitt said.

Truitt’s remarks came at the end of a report she delivered explaining plans to better align K-12 education with workforce requirements.

She said America must admit that it has a problem and reform education to meet the needs of all students, including preparing more of them for jobs that do not require four-year degrees.

“We need to make sure that we are preparing students to be successful because education is still the surest pathway to either the middle class, economic freedom, prosperity, however you want to define it,” Truitt said. “Education is supposed to be a leveler.”

Hundreds of thousands of jobs are added to the market each month but many of them go unfilled because the workforce doesn’t have the skills needed to successfully perform them, she said.

“The latest estimate is that 50,000 IT jobs just in North Carolina alone will go unfilled this year,” Truitt said.

The state is no longer able to meet workforce demands by recruiting from other states, Truitt said.

She touted the earning power of HVAC repairmen, plumbers, welders, solar panel installers, help desk workers, and those with IT credentials. Many workers in those fields achieve economic independence without setting foot on a four-year college, Truitt said.

“We need to ensure students know what waits for them when they cross the graduation stage,” Truitt said. “And we can no longer continue to silo CTE [Career and Technical Education] students from four-year residential college degree-seeking students.”

The State Department of Public Instruction has launched a website titled “Future Focused, Career Ready,” to share plans to reframe K-12 education during what Truitt calls “The Year of the Workforce.”

She has outlined four key goals that include: