NC high court tosses GOP redistricting plans and orders new ones

The North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the GOP-drawn redistricting plans, with an order saying that they are “unconstitutional under beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Friday’s order gives the legislature two weeks to submit new plans to the trial court. If legislators choose not to submit new maps, the trial court will select the plans.

Democrats hold a 4-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

The court’s three Republican justices dissented. Chief Justice Paul Newby wrote that the decision violates the separation of powers. The issue of partisan gerrymandering is not one to be decided by courts, he wrote.

Republicans in the legislature drew new districts for congressional, state House, and state Senate seats that gave GOP candidates significant and enduring advantages in elections, math and redistricting experts testified in trial court last month.

Common Cause, the League of Conservation Voters, and the voters backed by the National Redistricting Foundation challenged the legislature’s redistricting maps as extreme partisan gerrymanders that dilute Black voting power.

“Today’s ruling is an unequivocal win for North Carolina’s Black voters who were most harmed by this extreme partisan gerrymander,” Allison Riggs, a lawyer with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, said in a statement. Riggs represented Common Cause.

“At every level, North Carolina’s GOP leadership diluted representation of communities of color to entrench their own political power in ways that were both obvious and egregious,” her statement said.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, both Democrats, tweeted their approval of the court order.

Cooper wrote: “A healthy democracy requires free elections and the NC Supreme Court is right to order a redraw of unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts. More work remains and any legislative redraw must reflect the full intent of this decision. – RC”

Cooper and Stein filed court papers supporting the challengers’ case.

GOP Sen. Ralph Hise, a Senate redistricting committee chairman, said in a statement that Democrats have turned the court into a policymaking body, and that they would come to regret it.

A three-judge panel last month said that the redistricting plans were skewed to favor Republicans but said they did not violate the constitution.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the appeal Wednesday morning. Friday’s order, written by Justice Robin Hudson, says that the GOP redistricting plans are “unlawful partisan gerrymanders.”

Quoting from a 2002 Supreme Court opinion that says the “fundamental right to vote includes the right to ‘enjoy substantially equal voting power and substantially equal representation,’ Friday’s order says that the General Assembly violates the state constitution when it deprives voters of their rights to substantially equal voting power based on party affiliation.

The challengers’ experts last month testified that the districts giving substantial advantages to Republicans could rarely, if ever, be reproduced by computer.

The legislature’s congressional map would have given Republican candidates advantages in at least 10 out of 14 districts. The legislative plans would have given Republicans a good chance to regain supermajorities.