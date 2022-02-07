fbpx

Deanna Townsend-Smith will leave State Board of Education post to join Public School Forum NC

By
February 7, 2022
In Education

Long-time educator Deanna Townsend-Smith has been named senior director of the Dudley Flood Center of Educational Equity and Opportunity at the Public School Forum of NC.

Townsend-Smith has been an integral member of the State Board of Education’s staff in her role as director of operations and policy. She oversees the board’s day-to-day operations, manages its policy agendas and led its strategic planning efforts.

Plans for her departure from the State Department of Public Instruction have not been finalized.

Deanna Townsend-Smith

At the Flood Center, Townsend-Smith will “advance and expand” the center’s programmatic and policy efforts. The center’s mission is to address systemic racism and to advocate for structural changes in policy and practice to build an equitable education system.

“It excites me that the mission of the Flood Center and my personal mission are closely aligned,” Townsend-Smith said in a statement. “Through this alignment, we will be able to influence equitable educational outcomes for children at the state and national levels.”

Alfred Mays, chairman of the Public School Forum NC’s Board of Directors, said Townsend-Smith’s 20 years of experience in education will serve the Flood Center well.

“We look forward to investments in equity resources and assets being leveraged for greater impact and outcomes under Dr. Townsend-Smith’s leadership,” Mays said.

Townsend-Smith has worked as a teacher, mentor, new teacher coach and education administrator.

“We are so looking forward to having Dr. Townsend-Smith’s experience, vision and leadership guide the work of the Flood Center,” said Mary Ann Wolf, president and executive director of the Public School Forum of NC. “Dr. Townsend-Smith is a thought leader who will work closely with our team to build the foundation for how North Carolina can address equity, access, and opportunity in education across North Carolina.”

The Flood Center was created in 2019. It serves as a hub to identify and connect organizations, networks, and leaders to address issues of equity, access, and opportunity in education across North Carolina.

The Public School Forum NC was launched in 1986 to bring together leaders from business, education and government to study education issues, develop ideas, seek consensus, and ultimately inform and shape education policy.

