‘Illness’ sacks meeting to decide the fate of Torchlight Academy

A special-called meeting scheduled today between Raleigh charter school operator Don McQueen and the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) to discuss fiscal and program concerns at Torchlight Academy was canceled.

Dave Machado, director of the state Office of Charter Schools, said the meeting was postponed “due to the illness of key parties.” Machado said the meeting will be “rescheduled as soon as circumstances allow.”

The Tuesday meeting was going to be an important one for McQueen, who manages Torchlight Academy in Raleigh and Three Rivers Academy in Bertie County. Three Rivers Academy has been ordered closed by the State Board of Education due to students’ low academic performance and fiscal and programmatic concerns.

At Torchlight, McQueen is facing claims that students’ Individualized Education Program (IEPs) documents were altered in a student data management system monitored by the state. The school’s Exceptional Children program was under the leadership of McQueen’s daughter, Shawntrice Andrews when the violations occurred.

The questionable record changes had the effect of making old student IEP’s look like new ones. IEP’s are required to ensure students with disabilities receive specialized instruction and related services. Generally, educators must meet with parents and submit new data before IEP changes are made.

Torchlight is also being scrutinized for its handling and reporting of grant funds received under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The grant provides federal funding to ensure free and appropriate education is provided to students with special needs at no cost to parents.

Sherry Thomas, director of the Exceptional Children’s Division at the State Department of Public Instruction, told the CSAB last month that the federal money must be used as intended.

“If we are in violation of not ensuring that a school or a district is providing a free and appropriate public education, then our federal dollars can be delayed, they can be reduced, they can be pulled back,” Thomas said. “So, we have a financial statewide obligation that could impact us if we are not vigilant.”

Last week, the State Board lifted a directive to withhold federal funding from the McQueen-managed schools.

The amendment allows the State Department of Public Instruction to now use “federal funds as appropriate and permitted” to reimburse Torchlight and Three Rivers for “allowable, necessary and reasonable expenses” provided the schools provide supporting documents.