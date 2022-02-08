fbpx

‘Illness’ sacks meeting to decide the fate of Torchlight Academy

By
February 8, 2022
In Education

A special-called meeting scheduled today between Raleigh charter school operator Don McQueen and the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) to discuss fiscal and program concerns at Torchlight Academy was canceled.

Dave Machado, director of the state Office of Charter Schools, said the meeting was postponed “due to the illness of key parties.” Machado said the meeting will be “rescheduled as soon as circumstances allow.”

The Tuesday meeting was going to be an important one for McQueen, who manages Torchlight Academy in Raleigh and Three Rivers Academy in Bertie County. Three Rivers Academy has been ordered closed by the State Board of Education due to students’ low academic performance and fiscal and programmatic concerns.

Don McQueen

At Torchlight, McQueen is facing claims that students’ Individualized Education Program (IEPs) documents were altered in a student data management system monitored by the state. The school’s Exceptional Children program was under the leadership of McQueen’s daughter, Shawntrice Andrews when the violations occurred.

The questionable record changes had the effect of making old student IEP’s look like new ones. IEP’s are required to ensure students with disabilities receive specialized instruction and related services. Generally, educators must meet with parents and submit new data before IEP changes are made.

Torchlight is also being scrutinized for its handling and reporting of grant funds received under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The grant provides federal funding to ensure free and appropriate education is provided to students with special needs at no cost to parents.

Sherry Thomas, director of the Exceptional Children’s Division at the State Department of Public Instruction, told the CSAB last month that the federal money must be used as intended.

“If we are in violation of not ensuring that a school or a district is providing a free and appropriate public education, then our federal dollars can be delayed, they can be reduced, they can be pulled back,” Thomas said. “So, we have a financial statewide obligation that could impact us if we are not vigilant.”

Last week, the State Board lifted a directive to withhold federal funding from the McQueen-managed schools.

The amendment allows the State Department of Public Instruction to now use “federal funds as appropriate and permitted” to reimburse Torchlight and Three Rivers for “allowable, necessary and reasonable expenses” provided the schools provide supporting documents.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Greg Childress
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at crimes, suspensions and expulsions in NC schools

North Carolina’s public schools saw a significant reduction in the number of crimes, suspensions, and expulsions… [...]

Former university leaders lament GOP’s political push at UNC during online forum

Three former university leaders decried the politicization of the UNC System Wednesday in a discussion with… [...]

Congressional testimony: Alcohol use rates “staggering,” 40% of U.S. adults report experiencing anxiety or depression

Prior to the pandemic, one in 10 American adults reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression.… [...]

Environmental hazards loom large as emergency crews work to contain massive Winston-Salem fire

After two days, the enormous fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem is still burning,… [...]

Appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not affirmative action

The distorted misinformation about affirmative action is once again raising its ugly head around the potential… [...]

The elephant in the courtroom.

The post The elephant in the courtroom. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Bookman: Trump continues to threaten violence against those who stand for rule of law

Like his buddy Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump is a thug willing to use violence to achieve… [...]

Only spreading Aloha: A journalist reflects on air travel and tourism in the pandemic era

Last month my wife and I did something that seemed unthinkable for the last two years.… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a general investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch