fbpx

McConnell rebukes RNC for saying Jan. 6 attack was ‘legitimate political discourse’

By
February 8, 2022
In Defending Democracy, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In Defending Democracy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at crimes, suspensions and expulsions in NC schools

North Carolina’s public schools saw a significant reduction in the number of crimes, suspensions, and expulsions… [...]

Former university leaders lament GOP’s political push at UNC during online forum

Three former university leaders decried the politicization of the UNC System Wednesday in a discussion with… [...]

Congressional testimony: Alcohol use rates “staggering,” 40% of U.S. adults report experiencing anxiety or depression

Prior to the pandemic, one in 10 American adults reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression.… [...]

Environmental hazards loom large as emergency crews work to contain massive Winston-Salem fire

After two days, the enormous fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem is still burning,… [...]

Appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not affirmative action

The distorted misinformation about affirmative action is once again raising its ugly head around the potential… [...]

The elephant in the courtroom.

The post The elephant in the courtroom. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Bookman: Trump continues to threaten violence against those who stand for rule of law

Like his buddy Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump is a thug willing to use violence to achieve… [...]

Only spreading Aloha: A journalist reflects on air travel and tourism in the pandemic era

Last month my wife and I did something that seemed unthinkable for the last two years.… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a general investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch