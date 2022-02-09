Pandemic pitfalls, widening inequality threaten NC’s ambitious 2030 higher-education goal.

Three years ago, North Carolina established a goal of having two million adults with a post-secondary degree or high-quality credential by 2030. This week, NC State University’s Institute for Emerging Issues convened leading educators, policymakers, and local leaders to discuss how North Carolina is doing in reaching that benchmark.

Rebecca Tippett, director for Carolina Demography, said before the pandemic 1.2 million adults (age 25-44) in the state held an associate’s degree or higher. Roughly 204,000 held a certificate or credential.

But over the last two years, the state has seen a disruption in its post-secondary pipeline.

“When you look at the share of DPI graduates who say they intend to continue their education, that share has decreased 4.3 percent since pre-pandemic,” said Tippett.

“At the same time, we’ve seen significant decreases in FAFSA completion.”

FAFSA – short for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – is viewed by many as the most important tool available to unlocking federal and state financial aid for learners of all ages.

Year-over-year, North Carolina’s completion rate lags behind the nation average, according to Tippett.

“We know there are pre-existing differences in the likelihood that low-income students are going to have intentions to apply to post-secondary, enroll in post-secondary and complete post-secondary. And the pandemic has negatively impacted that at every step. These are gaps that are going to need to be addressed.”

State Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders said availability of skilled labor is now the number one factor in economic development.

“It does us no good to create the jobs if we’re not able to fill these jobs,” said Sec. Sanders in highlighting last year’s job recruitment efforts.

Currently more than half of North Carolina employers are reporting difficulty in hiring qualified staff.

UNC System President Peter Hans believes the state may be shortchanging students if they wait until high school to draw the connection between higher-education and their future success.

“We mostly give guidance about getting good grades, having career ambitions, I’d like to see families get more concrete guidance much earlier, connecting different educational paths to different life outcomes,” said Hans. “By the time students start looking seriously at college late in high school, they’ve already made dozens of decisions that limit their options.”

NC Community College System President Thomas Stith said whether its high-school students or displaced workers, there’s a growing need for academic support, tutoring, career coaches and more wrap-around services to ensure students succeed.

“When we look at enrollment trends, we know in particular our Hispanic males and African American males have seen a disproportionate decline in enrollment,” explained Stith.

Life’s commitments — from daycare to daily transportation — can also be barriers to adult learners successfully earning their degree or credential.

But Stith notes that the educational process is a continuum.

“We have to work together in higher-ed and the K-12 sandbox on a consistent basis. We’re working very closely with the NC Chamber to be sure we’re properly aligned with our business community.”

Catherine Truitt, Superintendent of the NC Department of Public Instruction, said it’s essential K-12 recognize what can be done on the front- end to help students and parents better understand their options after graduation.

“I am just absolutely certain that we need to move more from a college-for-all mindset to a careers-for-all mindset.”

Truitt said giving teachers the freedom to teach in innovative ways to allow for more project-based learning certainly would help.

One challenge the panel universally recognized was the state’s lackluster literacy rates.

“In order for students to be able to pursue the post-secondary plans of their choice successfully, they have to be able to read. It’s not enough that they just have basic reading skills,” Truitt said.

Two-thirds of North Carolina’s eighth graders are not proficient readers when they start high school.

North Carolina’s commitment to training K-5 teachers in the science of reading (a phonics-based approach) will help better prepare future students, according to Superintendent Truitt.

“If you can’t read on grade-level by the third-grade, the likelihood of completing college is low,” echoed President Hans.

Hans said teacher-prep programs across the UNC system must align their competencies, so graduates are successful when they are in the classroom working with their students.

“I do want to be clear there’s only so much the university system can contribute here,” said Hans. “If students come to school hungry or sleep deprived, maybe lacking the social connectedness that facilitates learning, even the best trained teacher will face a Herculean task ahead of them.”

Hope Williams, President of NC Independent Colleges & Universities, said if the state wants to meet its attainment goals, it must increase the awareness that college is possible.

“They need to understand the affordability part,” said Williams. “Not only can Pell [grants] make it possible for students to go to college, it can help them do something in their career that they never would have imagined otherwise, because they might not have been able to go to college without it.”

This is the 50th anniversary of the federal Pell grant program. Efforts are underway in Congress to double the amount of financial aid available to students.

The Institute for Emerging Issues resumes Wednesday morning with a focus on the role local groups can play to close the post-secondary attainment gaps within their communities.

For a county-by-county glance at North Carolina’s efforts to meet the 2 million by 2030 goal, visit the MyFutureNC dashboard.