fbpx

Black women in the U.S. House push for Supreme Court pick with a civil rights track record

By
February 10, 2022
In Courts & the Law, News, race
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Book banning battles hit North Carolina schools

Conservatives target works dealing with race and LGBTQ themes Parents of sixth graders in a gifted… [...]

Experts examine the interaction of science and politics in UNC panel

Should scientists stand outside of politics or do they have an obligation to engage in political… [...]

State appeals court rules DHHS can be held liable for both lax and overzealous adult care home oversight

The owner of a McDowell County adult care home recently won an appeals court case against… [...]

Winston-Salem fertilizer fire reveals regulatory loopholes, spurs hard questions about building and workplace safety

Owners of the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem failed to submit a required chemical inventory to… [...]

When it comes to gerrymandering, there simply must be a limit

Last week, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional the most recent batch of… [...]

Appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not affirmative action

The distorted misinformation about affirmative action is once again raising its ugly head around the potential… [...]

The elephant in the courtroom.

The post The elephant in the courtroom. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Bookman: Trump continues to threaten violence against those who stand for rule of law

Like his buddy Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump is a thug willing to use violence to achieve… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch