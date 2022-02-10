Contact tracing, staying home no longer required for K-12 students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Individual contract tracing is no longer recommended for K-12 schools and students and staff members are no longer required to stay home after a COVID-19 exposure unless they experience symptoms or test positive for the disease, according to an update to the state’s StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

The new rules go into effect Feb. 21, according to a press release posted on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

Keeping students in the classroom is a top priority, State Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff,” Kinsley said. “This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions.”

Although exclusion from school is no longer recommended after exposure to the virus, the NCDHHS is recommending that school districts notify students and staff of potential exposure.

Contact has been an important tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and remains so in certain high-risk congregate settings, the press release said, but several factors have lessened its overall effectiveness.

The factors include: