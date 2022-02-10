fbpx

Contact tracing, staying home no longer required for K-12 students, staff exposed to COVID-19

February 10, 2022
Individual contract tracing is no longer recommended for K-12 schools and students and staff members are no longer required to stay home after a COVID-19 exposure unless they experience symptoms or test positive for the disease, according to an update to the state’s StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

The new rules go into effect Feb. 21, according to a press release posted on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley

Keeping students in the classroom is a top priority, State Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff,” Kinsley said. “This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions.”

Although exclusion from school is no longer recommended after exposure to the virus, the NCDHHS is recommending that school districts notify students and staff of potential exposure.

Contact has been an important tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and remains so in certain high-risk congregate settings, the press release said, but several factors have lessened its overall effectiveness.

The factors include:

  • The emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmission.
  • People with infections are most contagious prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of illness.
  • Larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases due, in part, to more immunity from vaccination and past infection.
  • Many infections are never identified by public health agencies because people with asymptomatic or mild cases may not get tested and due to the Increasing use of “over-the-counter” at-home tests.
  • Widespread virus and low rates of case and contact identification limit effectiveness of contact tracing to reduce transmission.

 

