From book banning to changing COVID recommendations, to toxic PFAS in a NC river: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. Book banning battles hit North Carolina schools
Conservatives target works dealing with race and LGBTQ themes
Parents of sixth graders in a gifted language-arts class at Marvin Ridge Middle School received an email from their children’s teacher last month warning them that a book selected for the class’s unit on African American literature would at times be “uncomfortable.”
The teacher at the Union County school, Cason Treharn, was confident, however, that her academically advanced students were mature enough to handle Melba Pattillo Beals’s autobiographical account of the Little Rock Nine’s integration of Central High School in Arkansas in 1957.
Beals was one of nine Black students who stared down angry mobs of white racists and segregationists to attend the previously all-white school. [Read more…]
2. Winston-Salem fertilizer fire reveals regulatory loopholes, spurs hard questions about building and workplace safety
Owners of the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem failed to submit a required chemical inventory to the NC Department of Public Safety in 2020, a key piece of information for state and local emergency officials — and a symptom of the lack of oversight of facilities nationwide that handle ammonium nitrate.
Nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire at the Weaver plant on Jan. 31 and burned for four days. The risk of explosion was so great that Winston-Salem officials asked people to evacuate within a mile radius, temporarily displacing 6,000 residents. Residents are now allowed back into their homes, although on Feb. 6, the ruins were still smoldering.
Whether Weaver Fertilizer is also required to file an emergency response plan hinges on that inventory, according to Keith Acree, public information officer with the NC Department of Public Safety. Without the chemical inventory, “it’s unknown if an emergency response plan is required,” Acree wrote in an email. [Read more…]
3. Contact tracing, staying home no longer required for K-12 students, staff exposed to COVID-19
Individual contract tracing is no longer recommended for K-12 schools and students and staff members are no longer required to stay home after a COVID-19 exposure unless they experience symptoms or test positive for the disease, according to an update to the state’s StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
The new rules go into effect Feb. 21, according to a press release posted on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.
Keeping students in the classroom is a top priority, State Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement. [Read more….]
4. Pandemic pitfalls, widening inequality threaten NC’s ambitious 2030 higher-education goal.
Three years ago, North Carolina established a goal of having two million adults with a post-secondary degree or high-quality credential by 2030. This week, NC State University’s Institute for Emerging Issues convened leading educators, policymakers, and local leaders to discuss how North Carolina is doing in reaching that benchmark.
Rebecca Tippett, director for Carolina Demography, said before the pandemic 1.2 million adults (age 25-44) in the state held an associate’s degree or higher. Roughly 204,000 held a certificate or credential.
But over the last two years, the state has seen a disruption in its post-secondary pipeline.
“When you look at the share of DPI graduates who say they intend to continue their education, that share has decreased 4.3 percent since pre-pandemic,” said Tippett.[Read more…]
5. When it comes to gerrymandering, there simply must be a limit
