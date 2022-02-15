Democracy advocates celebrate Supreme Court gerrymandering ruling, demand fair maps from lawmakers

Speedy court-ordered timeline is the legislature’s problem, not ours, say reps from civil and voting rights groups

It was a fair and obvious first question for one of the assembled journalists to pose at today’s Democracy North Carolina-led anti-gerrymandering press conference on the front lawn of the Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh. Gary Robertson of the Associated Press got right to it after the presenters from an array of civil and voting rights groups concluded their presentations.

You say you want an open and transparent process that allows for full public participation, Robertson observed to the collection of civil and voting rights advocates who had just spoken, but the Supreme Court has required the legislature to submit reworked maps by this Friday — just over 72 hours from now. How, he asked, can the Republican legislators overseeing the process possibly comply with such demands?

It was Kyle Brazile of the NC Counts Coalition who was standing at the podium when the question was posed and to his credit, Brazile answered the question in an eminently reasonable fashion by: a) reiterating the group’s thanks and support for the Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down gerrymandered maps, and b) restating what would make for a fair process.

In other words, Brazile was rightfully saying, “You know what? That’s not our problem.” Yes, the legislature pursued an unconstitutional path for months that produced a collection of unconstitutional maps. Yes, the Supreme Court has ordered it to remedy the situation posthaste. Yes, GOP lawmakers are now in a bind — especially given that they’ve done nothing in public to move the process forward over the last week and a half. But that’s what you get when you repeatedly ignore the constitution and federal voting rights laws for many months — indeed years.

What he might have added by way of analogy is that it’s not unlike the dilemma that confronts any number of lawbreakers. Take Bernie Madoff for example. It’s true that he was never going to be in a position to pay back all the people he ripped off with his bogus investment schemes. But that didn’t mean that his victims were wrong to demand swift justice — be it actual compensation or punishment for Madoff.

As each of the other assembled speakers at today’s event — Reggie Weaver of the North Carolina Black Alliance, Maria Gonzalez of El Pueblo, Ricki Leung of NC Asian Americans Together, Jo Nicholas of the League of Women Voters NC, Conchita McIver of Democracy North Carolina, Guilford County resident Martha Shafer, and Bladen County resident Rev. Keith Graham — made plain, Republican legislators have been unconstitutionally and illegally rigging state elections for more than a decade and have been called out by the courts many times.

They have, in short, had plenty of time to clean up their act and have instead chosen repeatedly to try and evade responsibility and keep rigging elections. That they now, as a result of their blatant and knowing malfeasance, find themselves between a rock and hard place and facing the likely prospect of losing any ability to control the final outcome of the redistricting process is simply a reality that’ll have to live with and get used to.