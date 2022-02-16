As COVID numbers trend lower, NC legislators get an earful on the pandemic’s toll

Stress, substance use, and a serious shortage of nurses are some of COVID’s lasting impact



NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley wasted little time Tuesday in outlining for lawmakers the scars that the pandemic has left in its wake.

“We have lost a lot of ground. We know nearly 1 in 5 North Carolinians have a mental illness. During the pandemic, the number of people reporting symptoms of stress and anxiety tripled,” Kinsley told members of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services.

Alcohol-related emergency department visits increased 13% from 2019 to 2020. Opioid overdose visits to the emergency room jumped 40%.

“After years of battling the opioid epidemic, we have lost considerable traction in that fight seeing the number of overdose deaths move beyond reality,” Kinsley continued.

The new DHHS Secretary said the state must refocus and redouble its efforts on behavioral health after the last two years.

Children experiencing food insecurity rose from 1 in 5 pre-pandemic to as high as 1 in 3 children in rural North Carolina.

“The number of children discharged from EDs (emergency departments) with no place to go, folks stuck between different systems without access to care has increased,” said Kinsley.

More than 3,500 children in North Carolina have lost a parent or caregiver because of COVID-19.

“Investing in our children is investing in the future and investing in children is not possible without investing in their families.”

Approximately 25% of North Carolina families missed seeking preventive care for their child due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month NCDHHS launched the Division of Child and Family Well-Being, bringing together multiple departments to better support the physical, behavioral and social needs of children.

Skilled nurses in short supply

Sec. Kinsley told lawmakers one of the greatest obstacles moving forward may be addressing a battered workforce.

The number of NC early childhood education staff decreased by about 10% between March 2020 and November of 2021.

“We have lost a considerable number of our healthcare workforce over the last several years, who frankly just cannot deal with the pressures of this pandemic after years of service,” he said.

Currently, there are over 15,000 nurse vacancies in North Carolina.

“What does your data tell you as to whether some portion of those vacancies are related to nurses who quit because of some vaccine or booster mandates by their employers?” Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke) asked.

“In our state operated healthcare facilities where we have around 10,000 staff, by the time we issued our mandate for individuals to be vaccinated, out of 10,000 we ended up having to separate 16 people. It was a very small negligible number,” Kinsley responded.

Sec. Kinsley said more common was nurses accepting traveling nurse roles where the pay is considerably more.

“They separated from nursing before they were terminated,” Rep. Mark Pless (R-Haywood Co.) responded. “Some of them left voluntarily and went to another line of work because they were not going to force the state or anyone else to terminate them. So when you are compiling data, I’d like to see that part about of how many left.”

“Specifically, to the state facilities, terminated or separated, it was 16 individuals total. We didn’t have other folks who left preemptively,” Kinsley said.

‘A daily mass casualty every day for two years’



Steve Lawler, president of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, said while COVID has stressed the system, the workforce crisis is not new.

“Where we are today, we’ve got a turnover rate of 18 percent. Prior to the pandemic it was somewhere between 8 and 12 percent,” Lawler told the committee. “What we are seeing today is a staff that has essentially been involved in a daily mass casualty every day for two years.”

Lawler said a best-case scenario forecast show by 2033 the state could experience a shortage of 12,000 nurses and 5,000 Licensed practical nurses.

Lawler believes the community college systems will play a critical role in filling that void.

Another key initiative: improving workplace safety.

Lawler said while the state has made it a felony to assault a healthcare worker, more must be done to ensure those laws are enforced.

“We’re caught up in family dynamics that you only see on the Jerry Springer show, but they are happening in our patient waiting rooms. They are happening throughout the hospital.”

The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services meets again March 15.