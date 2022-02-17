North Carolinians deserve fair maps. Lawmakers must deliver

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it will define democracy for the next decade in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s most recent congressional and legislative maps in a landmark 4-3 decision last week, calling the discriminatory districts “unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt.” The historic decision is the first step toward what millions of North Carolinians across party lines, race, and background, want to see from the map drawing process — fair maps and an end to gerrymandering.

The struck-down maps had the most devastating impact on communities of color. For example, 25% of NC’s Black legislators could have lost their seats this year under the manipulated maps, and in eastern North Carolina two state Senate districts and a congressional district were drawn to dilute Black voters’ voices and representation. This diminishment was present across the state under the enacted maps; it is unacceptable and contrary to what most North Carolinians want to see. The people just want fair maps, and recent polling shows 72 percent of North Carolinians think gerrymandering is a problem.

The redistricting issues we face today closely mirror what we faced in 1965 when the Voting Rights Act was passed. More than a half century later, North Carolina’s elected officials are still using the same extreme gerrymandering practices to entrench their own power at the expense of voters. Maps should not be drawn for the benefit of the politicians or political parties, or to dilute the power of the people. Politicians are not accountable to their constituents when people lose power in uncompetitive districts. Further, the erosion of fair representation holds the people back – whether through environmental injustice or lack of access to healthcare – gerrymandered maps mean our issues can remain ignored year after year. Gerrymandering was wrong in the last century, and it is still wrong today.

Lawmakers have until February 18th to submit an alternative map to the trial court, and we call upon them to rectify their past mistakes. They have an opportunity to create a fair redistricting process guaranteeing the voices of all North Carolinians are heard. To ensure map-drawing is open and accessible, legislators should include meaningful public engagement. If timing over the next week does not allow for public hearings, the legislature should ensure comments can be sent electronically. Additionally, to establish much needed transparency in this process, lawmakers should: disclose publicly how citizen comments will be reviewed and integrated into the map-drawing process; name all parties participating in the process, including any third parties who may assist them; and identify what programs are being used to draw maps. Under no circumstances should maps be drawn in a backroom with concept maps that mysteriously disappear from public view.

Last Friday’s decision gives the General Assembly a second chance to do the right thing for all North Carolinians. We deserve nothing less. It’s past time for us to move forward toward a North Carolina that’s equitable, fair and just for all of its residents.