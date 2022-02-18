fbpx

New redistricting plans advance, mask mandates fall, and book banning back in the news: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

February 18, 2022
1. In our schools: ‘Yes’ to books, science, diversity…and discomfort (Commentary)

Public school book banning is back in the news.

Yes, I know; it’s an amazing development in an era in which every imaginable form of explicit violence, sex, and hate speech resides just seconds away at our children’s fingertips.

Research indicates that 95% of American teens have ready access to a smartphone and that more than 90 percent of kids play video games – more than 90% of which are rated E10+ or above contain violence. For heaven’s sake, a 2021 Northeastern University study found that “more than one-third of adolescents (ages 13 to 17) say they could gain access in less than five minutes to a loaded firearm kept in the home, and half could gain access in 60 minutes or less.”

Nonetheless, a small but noisy group of mostly conservative parents across the country have recently decided to make printed words found in books – books that reside in some public school libraries and that have, in some instances, been designated as assigned reading by professional educators – as their new bête noire.[Read more…]

2. Citing positive infection and vaccination numbers, Cooper calls for end to school mask mandates

Governor, however, expresses skepticism about GOP bill that would remove authority from local school boards

Citing improving COVID-19 trends and the availability of effective vaccines, Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday urged school boards to end indoor masking mandates beginning March 7.

The governor made his remarks during an afternoon news conference, where he was flanked by state health officials.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day to day life,” Cooper said. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.” [Read more...]

***Bonus Commentary: Politically-driven easing of mask requirements appears inevitable, but it’s likely a mistake

3. As COVID numbers trend lower, NC legislators get an earful on the pandemic’s toll


Stress, substance use, and a serious shortage of nurses are some of COVID’s lasting impact

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley wasted little time Tuesday in outlining for lawmakers the scars that the pandemic has left in its wake.

“We have lost a lot of ground. We know nearly 1 in 5 North Carolinians have a mental illness. During the pandemic, the number of people reporting symptoms of stress and anxiety tripled,” Kinsley told members of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services.

Alcohol-related emergency department visits increased 13% from 2019 to 2020. Opioid overdose visits to the emergency room jumped 40%.[Read more…]

4. New NC congressional and state Senate district maps with no Democratic support go to judicial review

The legislature approved a new plan for U.S. House districts largely along party lines Thursday, with Democrats saying the Republican plan is flawed.

Two House Republicans from Cumberland County, Reps. John Szoka and Diane Wheatley, joined Democrats in opposing the new congressional map. Szoka said the districts in the Sandhills region don’t make sense because they separate Fort Bragg and surroundings communities of interest. He blamed the Supreme Court for forcing legislators to draw maps by formula. [Read more...]

5. DEQ denies mining permit for quarry next to Umstead State Park

The NC Department of Environmental Quality has denied a mining permit for a controversial quarry next to the 5,600-acre Umstead State Park in Raleigh, citing “significantly adverse effects” from “noise, visual and truck traffic impacts” that would interfere with the park’s purpose.

The proposed quarry has been contentious since 2019, when Wake Stone leased the “Odd Fellows tract” from the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. Quarry opponents unsuccessfully fought the legality of the lease in court, but have relentlessly pressured state officials to reject the mining permit.

Wake Stone planned to timber 105 acres of the Odd Fellows tract, and use 45 of it as a rock quarry. The company would have blasted a pit 40 stories deep to extract the materials, then crush and sell them for road-building and other uses. While Wake Stone agreed to invest millions of dollars in adjacent natural areas and mountain bike trails, the mining could have continued for 25 years or more. [Read more]

6. NC legislative leaders wanted a “gerrymandering mastermind” to help judge new redistricting plans

A three-judge panel has appointed three former jurists as “special masters” who will help evaluate new redistricting plans, instead of accepting recommendations from Republican defendants and groups that sued to have the plans changed.

Republican legislative leaders had recommended John Morgan, whom a Virginia lawmaker called a “gerrymandering mastermind,” help judge North Carolina’s revised plans. Morgan knows about North Carolina redistricting. He was deposed in 2012 in a North Carolina redistricting case, where he said he worked on state Senate plans for the GOP. [Read more…]

7. The NC Supreme Court opinion on redistricting describes ways the legislature can tell whether its plans are constitutional

 

The state Supreme Court on Monday issued its opinion in the big redistricting case decided this month against Republicans in the legislature and for those challenging GOP redistricting plans.

The court order issued February 4 gave the legislature until Friday to the redraw congressional, state House and state Senate districts the majority said were unconstitutional in systematically weakening Democratic votes. The Supreme Court’s three Republicans dissented.

The majority opinion does not spell out what measurements should be used to determine whether the redrawn maps pass constitutional muster. It mentions five different metrics redistricting experts use, and says some combination of those should work. [Read more…]

8. Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

Action comes as part of Biden administration’s “borrower defense” initiative

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates.

“The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and standards,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Students count on their colleges to be truthful. Unfortunately, today’s findings show too many instances in which students were misled into loans at institutions or programs that could not deliver what they’d promised.” [Read more…]

