Low pay, lack of respect hinders teacher recruitment

Low pay is a concern for university students considering the teaching profession, Tre Woods, a UNC-Wilmington junior, told a panel discussing the workforce crisis within public education.

Woods is studying English secondary education at the university and plans to become a teacher.

“I think that [low pay] is definitely something that we think about when pursuing education,” Woods said. “It’s hard to go to a four-year university and choose to make less than your peers.”

Woods was responding to a question about the reasons for the national teacher shortage impacting North Carolina and other states across the nation.

His comments were made during the Public School Forum of North Carolina’s annual Eggs & Issues breakfast.

“It’s a hard choice whenever you’re a young, 20-year-old, or even a teenage, to choose to make sacrifices for the rest of your life,” Woods said “We shouldn’t be asking our teachers to do that. There’s no reason that we have to ask teachers to do that.”

Mary Ann Wolf, president and executive director of the Public School Forum, told Policy Watch that it was hard to hear that an aspiring teacher has such concerns about the profession.

“We did make some small progress in teacher pay, and I think something that is important for us to think about is that it’s salary and compensation but it’s also working conditions, and those go hand-in-hand” Wolf said.

In its annual report, the Public Forum credited the General Assembly for a 5% teacher pay increase over two years and for creating a $100 million fund to help districts pay more generous pay supplements.

Teacher supplements are local dollars paid on top of teachers’ regular pay. Wealthier districts can often pay higher supplements and can attract more experienced, highly qualified teachers.

Jennie Bryan, an AP U.S. History teacher at South Brunswick High School in Southport, said $5,000 bonuses for teachers with certain licensures hasn’t drawn enough applicants to fill vacancies.

“What we’re finding in Brunswick County, and it’s a statewide issue, is not even $5,000, or more in some districts, hiring incentive, a competitive local supplement and even living at the beach, can draw in applicants, there simply is not an applicant pool,” said Bryan, the 2021 Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year, who

Woods also cited the “rising vitriol” over education as a reason young people might have second thoughts about becoming teachers.

“Never have I seen on the news or in the media public teachers being vilified for teaching,” Woods said. “That’s not an exciting prospect to choose to enter an environment where you’re subjugating yourself for lower pay and guaranteeing that you’re gonna be coming into direct confrontation with parents who are probably misinformed about the work that we do and the things that we that we children.”

The past year has been particularly contentious in North Carolina and elsewhere with parents rallying at school board meetings to protest critical race theory, an academic discipline that examines how racism has shaped law and policy. Educators say critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools.

Mask mandates, and more recently books some parents deem offensive, have touched off protests at school board meetings.

Bryan said that teaching during the pandemic has been tough.

“But then when we combine that with the targeting of teachers’ professional and academic integrity, the creation of controversies out of our curriculum in our highly politicized times has really almost absolutely broken the spirit of many of my colleagues,” she said.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, (R-Watauga), said teachers have told her that they are afraid to speak out because they fear other teachers might react negatively.

“Would you agree that there’s some teacher shaming that goes on within the school community itself?” Ballard said.

Public School Forum of North Carolina released a report showing modest progress toward top education issues it identified a year ago such as increasing access to broadband.

Lauren Fox, senior director of Policy at the Public School Forum, noted that a recent National Education Association member survey found that 55% of respondents were considering leaving the profession earlier than they had anticipated.

The percentage was even higher among black and Latinx teachers who were already underrepresented in the teaching profession, she said.

“This represents a crisis,” Fox said.

The virtual event drew more than 500 registrants, the largest number ever. More than 200 of them were educators and students.