Editorials agree that latest GOP redistricting effort comes up short yet again

It’s been a familiar story in Raleigh in recent years. Republican legislators pass new laws and then when they’re subjected to judicial review, they’re struck down for violating the constitution, federal statutes, or both.

One area in which this phenomenon is most frequent is redistricting, where the GOP keeps passing new and gerrymandered legislative and congressional maps and the courts keep sending them back to the drawing board.

Last week, it happened yet again. While a newly approved state House map appears to come perhaps somewhat closer to something approaching fair, the new Senate and congressional maps drafted and passed by Republicans are just more of the same.

Large urban areas are unnecessarily divided and grouped with rural communities with which they have little in common and, in the end, Republicans are all but assured of maintaining large majorities in what is, by any fair estimation, a 50-50 state.

Two recent editorials agree from major state news outlets agree.

This is from a Friday editorial in Raleigh’s News & Observer:

After being redrawn, the state’s 14 U.S. House districts still fall well short of fair. As with previous maps, some of the districts seem illogical. Why, for example, should the three Triad cities — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem — be split into three separate districts? How much does someone living in Wake County have in common with a Duplin County resident? Why is the city of Charlotte sliced in half? …North Carolinians deserve truly fair maps, and it’s become increasingly clear that our Republican-controlled legislature can’t and won’t produce them. Their latest offering reflects the same kind of partisan redistricting that we’ve seen in North Carolina for years — regardless of which party has been in charge — and the court shouldn’t let it stand.

And this is from WRAL.com:

We trust the judges and others assigned by the state’s courts to examine these latest plans will see through the camouflage of superficial bipartisanship and recognize the truth within them. They are little more than another unconstitutional effort by the current legislative leadership to enshrine themselves and their grip on power in perpetuity. They need to be rejected as a failed effort by politicians to pick their voters. The courts should then impose a set of non-partisan criteria and draw new congressional and legislative election district maps that truly empower the voices of voters to select their representatives.

The bottom line: If ever there was a clear, once-and-for-all demonstration that Republican legislators have forfeited their right to oversee redistricting, this is it.

State courts must take control of the process from here on.