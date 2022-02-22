Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: Students who misbehave must be removed from classrooms

Misbehaving students should be turned over to the “proper authorities,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a House panel looking at ways to improve public schools.

The state must send a stern message that bad behavior will not be tolerated, Robinson said.

“Bad actors should be removed from the classroom and given to the proper authorities whoever that authority might be, whether that be a law enforcement official or a social worker,” said Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro.

Robinson’s statement on Monday came during a meeting of the House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future. The panel has pledged to spend up to two years examining public schools before making recommendations that lead to legislation to improve them. Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican, is senior chairman of the committee.

Robinson is the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. His call for police involvement in schools comes as some activists demand an end to school resource officers (SROs) programs. Those critical of such programs contend they feed the school-to-prison pipeline through which too many students of color flow.

“They talking about more police for non-violent/non-criminal offenses where Black kids are disproportionately suspended,” James Ford, a member of the State Board of Education, said in a Monday tweet. “The assumption as always is that the problem is Black children and families. But you can’t dare imply that racism is at work?”

Balancing between over-policing schools and allowing disruptive students to keep classmates from learning can be a delicate matter. Ninety-six percent of suspensions are for non-criminal offenses with most stemming from incidents involving unacceptable behaviors.

But Robinson believes that solving school discipline problems isn’t complicated “as long as we stop clogging up the issue and smoke screening the issue with social theories and political ideologies.”

Robinson has been critical of educators he believes are indoctrinating students with progressive political views. He supported GOP-back legislation to control what educators could teach students about America’s racial history. House Bill 324 was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper. Critics said the legislation was an attempt to keep students from learning hard truths about the nation’s past.

Robinson noted that Black males are suspended at a higher rate than their peers, a problem he said Black teachers and principals should be asked about to get to the bottom of why such a disparity exists.

“If I take 20 teachers, 10 white and 10 Black, and put them in a room [together] and ask questions, the answers are going to be much different than if I take 10 white teachers in a room alone and 10 Black teachers and put them in a room alone,” Robinson said. “We all know it, and that’s one of those hard conversations we don’ want to have.”

He wondered if racism can be a factor in the high suspension rate for Blacks if the principal and teachers of a school are all Black and suspensions are being handed down to Black students.

Robinson asked N.C. Department of Public Instruction staffers at a recent State Board of Education meeting whether they had specifically talked to Black principals and teachers about the disparity the suspensions disparity. He was told that principals and teachers of all races are consulted on such matters.

State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis told the panel that anxiety, depression and trauma often lead to bad behavior.

“If we took a broader view and provided and provided the supports that our students need, that would be one big step to freeing our teachers to educate our students,” Davis said.

Rep. Jeff Zenger, a Republican from Forsyth County, said “fatherless homes” are the source of school discipline problems.

“If you track fatherlessness over the last 60 years, I don’t care what race it is, you just track fatherlessness and you look at discipline, they mirror each other,” Zenger said.