As North Carolina school districts rescind mask mandates, a leading scientist and school board member raises a red flag (w/ video)

North Carolina’s largest school districts are revising mask policies this week, just days after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates amid improving COVID trends.

Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, voted Tuesday to make masks optional in early March.

Wake school board member Jim Martin, a veteran NC State University chemistry professor, urged board members to rethink their rush to do away with face coverings.

“Anybody who looks at a pandemic and makes a decision based on dates and not metrics is not making a data-based decision, is not making a health based decision. It’s making a political-based decision,” said Martin.

Dr. Martin told his colleagues that while the numbers are slowing in North Carolina, one only needs to look at international news to see that a fifth wave of the coronavirus is coming.

“If you look in Europe, in most places, the fifth wave of the pandemic comes about six weeks after the peak of the fourth wave,” Martin advised.

Martin says North Carolina peaked in its fourth wave at 3,092 cases per 100,000 people.

“Don’t listen to me, listen to what’s happening around the world. The fifth wave is two to three times more virulent than the fourth wave,” cautioned Martin.

“Take our case rate, multiply by two to three times, that’s coming our way, most likely, unless we choose to do something different.”

Martin said a recent trip to Germany served as an example of how to further reduce transmission. Restaurants checked vaccination cards, KN95 masks were a requirement indoors, not merely a suggestion.

“What are we doing different that is going to prevent this fifth wave from being two to three times greater? That’s what’s happening everywhere else in the world. Why are we special?”

Martin was the only school board member to vote against the move to optional masking at Tuesday’s meeting.

He said the school district must not only think about the students, but the broader implications for those who are immunocompromised.

“What are we going to do to protect the vulnerable?” Martin asked.

School Superintendent Cathy Moore said human resources and processes in place before the pandemic would address the needs of students with an individualized education program (IEP) plan.

“We don’t have anything in place if the sibling has an IEP, if their parent has an issue. We don’t have any of those ADA- compliant issues if the employee’s child or the employee’s spouse is in a vulnerable position. To say that we are going to rely on those existing practices is simply inadequate. We’ve got a different case.”

With Tuesday’s 7-1 vote, face coverings will be recommended but not required in Wake County schools effective Monday, March 7th. Masks are optional at the school districts athletic event effective immediately.

Click below to hear Martin’s full remarks: