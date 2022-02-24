Russian invasion of Ukraine draws swift and widespread condemnation

Tillis calls invasion the act of a “corrupt and paranoid dictator”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning. As the Associated Press reported:

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the globe. In announcing a major military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal as he threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.” Sirens rang out in Ukraine’s capital and people massed in train stations and took to roads, as the government said the former Soviet republic was seeing a long-anticipated invasion from the east, north and south and reported more than 40 soldiers had been killed and dozens wounded.

The invasion has received widespread condemnation in most places. Click here to see President Biden’s most recent official statement.

CNBC reported that leaders of several major western nations had decried the attack. Meanwhile, in the U.S., lawmakers from both major political parties expressed outrage. This is from a Politico report:

Republicans and Democrats called for swift, “crippling” and “crushing economic sanctions.” Top Republicans on the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees issued a joint statement, saying Russia’s attack had “laid bare for the world to witness the true evil that is Vladimir Putin.” “We are committed to enacting the strongest possible sanctions and export controls to cripple Russia’s ability to make war, punish its barbarity and relegate the Putin regime to the status of an international pariah. We cannot respond like we did in 2008 or 2014. The world must never forget or forgive this heinous act,” Reps. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said in a statement. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the U.S. “must cut off Putin and his cronies from the global economy,” while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the Biden administration must end “Europe’s dependence on Russian oil for good.”

USA Today reported that North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis put it this way:

“May God Bless Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Many will face unspeakable danger because of a corrupt and paranoid dictator who harbors grand ambitions of forming a new Soviet empire. America must stand in solidarity with Ukraine by providing financial support and military equipment. The Biden administration needs to quickly and significantly ramp up sanctions on Russia, and they need to hurt. Putin’s regime must be held accountable for starting this unprovoked war against a free and sovereign democracy and spilling the blood of innocent people.”

Meanwhile, editorials in major news outlets echoed these condemnations. The New York Times was typical:

Analysts and historians will long debate whether Mr. Putin’s grievances had bases in fact, whether the United States and its allies were too cavalier in expanding NATO, whether Russia was justified in believing that its security was compromised. There will also be heated questioning over whether Mr. Biden and other Western leaders could have done more to assuage Mr. Putin. But no, there is absolutely no justification for a brazen invasion of a weaker neighbor. To answer Mr. Biden’s anguished question, nobody and nothing have given Mr. Putin the right to seize territory or decide the fate of neighboring nations. The consequences of his aggression will be terrible for Ukraine and painful for the West and will exact a huge cost on Russia in lives and stunted development. For all this, Mr. Putin carries the full responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post put it this way:

As has happened so many times before in European history, an aggressor’s bombs and tanks are wreaking horror and havoc on a weaker neighbor. This time, the victim is Ukraine, a member state of the United Nations inhabited by 44 million people; the perpetrator is Russia, whose repressive ruler, President Vladimir Putin, insists — contrary to black-letter international law — that Ukraine has no sovereign rights he is bound to respect. Once again, civilized life in this strategically vital continent is being overwhelmed by blood and fire. The conflict may be contained — for the moment — in Europe’s eastern reaches. But it threatens to spread. And once again, the United States is called upon to respond.

On Wednesday, prior to the invasion, President Biden imposed additional sanctions on Russia. As States Newsroom reported: