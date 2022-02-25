Candidate filing begins, trustee interference at UNC, and the Lt. Gov. on misbehavin’ students: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. UNC-Chapel Hill trustee’s involvement in debate between candidates for student body president sparks controversy
6. Masking the truth: If only Republican lawmakers really cared about our children as much as they claim to (Commentary)
To listen to North Carolina Republican lawmakers last week as they advanced a bill to end school mask requirements, it was hard not to be struck and even impressed by the passion that some of them displayed in expressing their love and concern for the state’s children.
Multiple lawmakers talked of the terrible effects that the pandemic have had on children and the desperate need to allow them to get back to “normal” by passing a bill they’ve dubbed the “Free the Smiles Act” that would bar local school districts from requiring masks in schools.
Rep. David Willis, a Republican representative from Union County, for example, spoke of the negative mental health impact the pandemic has had on children. Rep. David Rogers (R-Rutherford) spoke passionately about the roadblocks the pandemic is causing for his children, who are in the fourth and eighth grade. Rep. Kristin Baker, (R-Cabarrus) talked of the deeply disturbing data regarding child and adolescent suicide, homicide rates and emergency room visits that have occurred during the pandemic. [Read more…]
7. As North Carolina school districts rescind mask mandates, a leading scientist and school board member raises a red flag (w/ video)
North Carolina’s largest school districts are revising mask policies this week, just days after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates amid improving COVID trends.
Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, voted Tuesday to make masks optional in early March.
Wake school board member Jim Martin, a veteran NC State University chemistry professor, urged board members to rethink their rush to do away with face coverings.
“Anybody who looks at a pandemic and makes a decision based on dates and not metrics is not making a data-based decision, is not making a health based decision. It’s making a political-based decision,” said Martin. [Read more…]
8. A company clear-cut vast tracts of mountain forest, jeopardizing the survival of a beloved, unique trout
Companies owned by Alleghany County-based Bottomley Properties have a long violation history; DEQ has yet to fine them for latest round of damage.
The brookies were in danger of dying.
Last June, after the spring thaw and a hard summer rain, a torrent of mud, dirt and rock, in some spots 2 feet deep, had gushed into Ramey Creek and its tributaries, potentially suffocating the fish or destroying their home.
Upstream, Bottomley Properties, a company based in Alleghany County with operations in several states and a long violation history, had been timbering on 360 acres of mountain forest to expand its cattle grazing operations. [Read more…]
9. Weekly Radio Interviews:
Click here for the latest daily radio commentaries and weekly interviews with Policy Watch director Rob Schofield.10. Weekly Editorial Cartoon: