Candidate filing begins, trustee interference at UNC, and the Lt. Gov. on misbehavin’ students: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. UNC-Chapel Hill trustee’s involvement in debate between candidates for student body president sparks controversy

The student body president at UNC-Chapel Hill is calling for the removal of a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, who he says interfered in an online debate between candidates for student body president earlier this month.

Student Body President Lamar Richards sent a complaint to the UNC System president and chair of the UNC Board of Governors’ University Governance Committee, alleging Trustee Marty Kotis attended an online debate, asked questions and offered “pointed, professionally inappropriate responses in the chat” regarding answers provided by the candidates.

In an interview with Policy Watch this week Kotis denied doing or saying anything inappropriate. There is no policy or directive preventing board members from attending student government debates or asking questions, he said. [Read more…] Bonus read: Kotis responds to complaint about his participation in student body president debate

2. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: Students who misbehave must be removed from classrooms

Misbehaving students should be turned over to the “proper authorities,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a House panel looking at ways to improve public schools.

The state must send a stern message that bad behavior will not be tolerated, Robinson said.

“Bad actors should be removed from the classroom and given to the proper authorities whoever that authority might be, whether that be a law enforcement official or a social worker,” said Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro. [Read more…]

3. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to create parental advisory committee

Superintendent Catherine Truitt on Wednesday announced a new 48-member parental advisory committee to “share aspirations” and to discuss challenges for education in North Carolina.

The new board will advise and inform leaders and public policy officials on various aspects of education and student well-being, according to an N. C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) press release.

The board will include parents with students enrolled in traditional public schools, charter schools, as well as homeschool and private schools to ensure broad representation of all school choice options across the state and include diverse feedback, the press release said.[Read more…]

4. Students of color are the largest demographic in North Carolina’s schools. Shouldn’t people who look like them help plan their future?

Issues of racial inequity surface as state House committee discusses the future of public education

A panel examining and planning the future of public education in North Carolina doesn’t reflect the racial makeup of most students who currently attend the state’s K-12 schools.

Only one of nine members serving on the House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future is African American and none are Hispanic. [Read more…]

5. Judges replace the NC congressional redistricting plan. The state Supreme Court denies all requests for a stay.