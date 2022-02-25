fbpx

Candidate filing begins, trustee interference at UNC, and the Lt. Gov. on misbehavin’ students: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

February 25, 2022
1. UNC-Chapel Hill trustee’s involvement in debate between candidates for student body president sparks controversy

The student body president at UNC-Chapel Hill is calling for the removal of a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, who he says interfered in an online debate between candidates for student body president earlier this month.

Student Body President Lamar Richards sent a complaint to the UNC System president and chair of the UNC Board of Governors’ University Governance Committee, alleging Trustee Marty Kotis attended an online debate, asked questions and offered “pointed, professionally inappropriate responses in the chat” regarding answers provided by the candidates.

In an interview with Policy Watch this week Kotis denied doing or saying anything inappropriate. There is no policy or directive preventing board members from attending student government debates or asking questions, he said. [Read more…] Bonus read: Kotis responds to complaint about his participation in student body president debate

2. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: Students who misbehave must be removed from classrooms

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Misbehaving students should be turned over to the “proper authorities,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a House panel looking at ways to improve public schools.

The state must send a stern message that bad behavior will not be tolerated, Robinson said.

“Bad actors should be removed from the classroom and given to the proper authorities whoever that authority might be, whether that be a law enforcement official or a social worker,” said Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro. [Read more…]

3. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to create parental advisory committee

Superintendent Catherine Truitt on Wednesday announced a new 48-member parental advisory committee to “share aspirations” and to discuss challenges for education in North Carolina.

The new board will advise and inform leaders and public policy officials on various aspects of education and student well-being, according to an N. C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) press release.

The board will include parents with students enrolled in traditional public schools, charter schools, as well as homeschool and private schools to ensure broad representation of all school choice options across the state and include diverse feedback, the press release said.[Read more…]

4. Students of color are the largest demographic in North Carolina’s schools. Shouldn’t people who look like them help plan their future?

Issues of racial inequity surface as state House committee discusses the future of public education

A panel examining and planning the future of public education in North Carolina doesn’t reflect the racial makeup of most students who currently attend the state’s K-12 schools.

Only one of nine members serving on the House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future is African American and none are Hispanic. [Read more…]

5. Judges replace the NC congressional redistricting plan. The state Supreme Court denies all requests for a stay.

A panel of Superior Court judges on Wednesday replaced a new map for North Carolina’s congressional districts with their own, while deciding that the state House and Senate plans the legislature adopted last week meet constitutional standards set by the state Supreme Court.

Republican legislators and all groups challenging their plans asked the Supreme Court to stay the trial court decision. The Supreme Court denied all their requests. Candidate filing under the revised maps started Thursday morning.

Lawyers for Republican legislators – the defendants in the case – objected to the trial court decision to replace the congressional map, saying the judges overstepped by substituting their judgment for that of the legislature [Read more…]

6. Masking the truth: If only Republican lawmakers really cared about our children as much as they claim to (Commentary)

To listen to North Carolina Republican lawmakers last week as they advanced a bill to end school mask requirements, it was hard not to be struck and even impressed by the passion that some of them displayed in expressing their love and concern for the state’s children.

Multiple lawmakers talked of the terrible effects that the pandemic have had on children and the desperate need to allow them to get back to “normal” by passing a bill they’ve dubbed the “Free the Smiles Act” that would bar local school districts from requiring masks in schools.

Rep. David Willis, a Republican representative from Union County, for example, spoke of the negative mental health impact the pandemic has had on children. Rep. David Rogers (R-Rutherford) spoke passionately about the roadblocks the pandemic is causing for his children, who are in the fourth and eighth grade. Rep. Kristin Baker, (R-Cabarrus) talked of the deeply disturbing data regarding child and adolescent suicide, homicide rates and emergency room visits that have occurred during the pandemic. [Read more…]

7. As North Carolina school districts rescind mask mandates, a leading scientist and school board member raises a red flag (w/ video)

North Carolina’s largest school districts are revising mask policies this week, just days after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates amid improving COVID trends.

Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, voted Tuesday to make masks optional in early March.

Wake school board member Jim Martin, a veteran NC State University chemistry professor, urged board members to rethink their rush to do away with face coverings.

“Anybody who looks at a pandemic and makes a decision based on dates and not metrics is not making a data-based decision, is not making a health based decision. It’s making a political-based decision,” said Martin. [Read more…]

8. A company clear-cut vast tracts of mountain forest, jeopardizing the survival of a beloved, unique trout

Companies owned by Alleghany County-based Bottomley Properties have a long violation history; DEQ has yet to fine them for latest round of damage.

The brookies were in danger of dying.

Last June, after the spring thaw and a hard summer rain, a torrent of mud, dirt and rock, in some spots 2 feet deep, had gushed into Ramey Creek and its tributaries, potentially suffocating the fish or destroying their home.

Upstream, Bottomley Properties, a company based in Alleghany County with operations in several states and a long violation history, had been timbering on 360 acres of mountain forest to expand its cattle grazing operations. [Read more…]

