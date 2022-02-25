fbpx

New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports

By
February 25, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt and Jacob Fischler
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Judges replace the NC congressional redistricting plan. The state Supreme Court denies all requests for a stay.  

A panel of Superior Court judges on Wednesday replaced a new map for North Carolina’s congressional… [...]

UNC-Chapel Hill trustee’s involvement in debate between candidates for student body president sparks controversy

The student body president at UNC-Chapel Hill is calling for the removal of a member of… [...]

Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to… [...]

N.C. A&T conversation series examines redlining, racial history

When Yvonne Johnson was a young girl in east Greensboro, it was in many ways a… [...]

Making the simple impossible: We don’t want to admit the real worker shortage problem

A week ago, I was talking to an educator whose job it is to run training… [...]

Masking the truth: If only Republican lawmakers really cared about our children as much as they claim to

To listen to North Carolina Republican lawmakers last week as they advanced a bill to end… [...]

What do we care if Putin invades Ukraine? What if we don’t?

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the ensuing and needless slaughter of thousands of soldiers… [...]

The GOP’s pet gerrymander

The post The GOP’s pet gerrymander appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch