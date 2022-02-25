fbpx

Ethics concerns raised about state Superintendent Catherine Truitt’s campaign newsletter

February 25, 2022
A newsletter from Superintendent Catherine Truitt’s campaign touting a new parental advisory group has raised ethical concerns because it links to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s (NCDPI) website and contains a campaign  donation button.

Jen Mangrum, Truitt’s opponent in the 2020 superintendent’s race, raised the concern in NC Voices for Public Schools, a Facebook page devoted to state education issues.

Mangrum is the page administrator.

Jen Mangrum

“Apparently, when you apply to be on Truitt’s Parent Advisory Board, you are encouraged to make a contribution to her next campaign,” Mangrum wrote. “That seems illegal and definitely unethical. But not surprising, knowing who she is.”

Mangrum said she was told that some superintendents received the newsletter through email.

The newsletter links to the advisory panel application that is posted on the NCDPI website.

Catherine Truitt

“This ‘application’ to be chosen for her parent advisory panel is obviously meant to galvanize the privatization movement and finance her next run,” Mangrum said in an email message to Policy Watch. “It seems highly unethical to me and straight out of her predecessor’s notebook. So, while teachers are leaving the profession in frustration, she is busy accumulating wealth for the sole purpose of politics.”

Former state Superintendent Mark Johnson was hit with multiple ethics complaints in February 2020 after he accessed a state database to send more than a million text messages and email messages to parents and teachers stating his opposition to Common Core and asking them to take an online survey about the controversial standards that outline what students should know at the end of each grade level.

NCDPI spokeswoman Blair Rhoades said it’s important to note that the newsletter was sent by Truitt’s campaign and not by the superintendent in her official capacity.

Rhoades said that it’s not unusual for elected officials to use a campaign letter to link and discuss the work that they do in office.

“Elected officials also have to fundraise, so it’s common practice to see elected officials have a donor button at the bottom of emails (or, even ask for a donation in text),” Rhoades said in an email message to Policy Watch. “The email she sent simply informs people of her efforts to launch a parent commission and encourages people to send the link to interested parents to apply – it’s just one more way to get the application in front of interested parents.”

The email message doesn’t mention donations, Rhoades said.

“The button at the bottom of the page is a function/feature that’s a part of any standard email send,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mangrum thinks Truitt should spend more time listening to “overworked” and “overwhelmed” educators instead of engaging in partisan politics.

“Unfortunately, our Superintendent  has put hyper-partisanship and politics above the needs of our schools,” Mangrum said. “In her effort to push for privatization and desert public schools, she is using her position of power to raise money for her next campaign.”

Truitt announced the new 48-member committee on Wednesday. She said he panel will “share aspirations” and discuss challenges for education in North Carolina. The committee will also advise and inform leaders and public policy officials on various aspects of education and student well-being, she said.

“Data shows us that students with parents who are involved in their education are more likely to achieve academic success and have a more positive attitude towards learning,” Truitt said. “This commission is an important way we can create better outcomes for students, as we are hearing from parents about what’s working and what we can do better.”

The panel’s rollout has been roundly criticized by some progressive concerned about the potential makeup of the advisory committee. Pastors for NC Children, a faith-based nonprofit working to mobilize faith leaders and congregations to advocate for public schools, posted a long list of concerns on its Facebook page.

Those concerns ranged from the need to have “safeguards in place to ensure Black, Hispanic, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and other minority voices” are included to a requirement that applicants receive recommendation from elected officials or educators.

The advisory board will include six parents or guardians from each of the state’s eight educational regions to ensure diverse geographical participation. It will also include the parents of students enrolled in traditional public schools, charter schools, as well as homeschool and private schools to ensure broad representation of all school choice options across the state and include diverse feedback, a NCDPI press release said.

Committee applications are available beginning today through March 31. Members will serve two-year terms, with the full commission aiming to convene quarterly beginning this summer. The full commission will be composed of regional sub-groups, which will hold monthly meetings conducted both in-person and virtually to accommodate parents’ schedules.

