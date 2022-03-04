Through DEQ water quality grants, there’s a way to help the world (or at least your part of it)

Third Fork Creek is a modest waterway that starts in a historic Black neighborhood south-central Durham and moseys through predominantly white areas of Hope Valley until it joins New Hope Creek south of Interstate 40. From there, New Hope Creek flows into Jordan Lake, the drinking water supply for 700,000 people.

The new houses. The vast acres of asphalt. The widened roads and highways. All of it has injured Third Fork Creek to the extent where nine miles of it have been designated as impaired, unable to fully serve its intended use as a potential water supply.

The creek is only one of hundreds of impaired waterways in North Carolina, a number that in terms of miles, continues to increase. Now the NC Department of Environmental Quality is giving away $1 million to help mend these rivers, streams and estuaries that are classified as impaired, also called as a 303(d) list. Environmental justice communities are encouraged to apply.

DEQ administers the funding on behalf of the federal government under what’s known as a 319 grant program. (Administrative details at the link.) The dollars can be used to offset the pollution caused by “non-point” sources. Non-point sources include failed septic systems, agricultural and urban runoff — essentially pollution that isn’t discharged through a pipe.

State-recognized tribes can apply for funding, as well as citizen groups, schools and universities, nonprofits, and local governments. Citizen groups must partner with a nonprofit or local government — also known as fiscal sponsors — to qualify. Federally recognized tribes, like the Eastern Band of Cherokee, can apply directly to the EPA.

“There’s a big focus on underserved communities,” said Rich Gannon, chief of DEQ’s non point source planning branch.” Environmental justice is a high priority.”

The overlap of underserved communities and impaired waters occurs statewide. In addition to the upper portion of Third Fork Creek in Durham, the Rocky River in Siler City, in Chatham County, is impaired and in an environmental justice community. More than three-quarters of residents in the census block near the river in Siler City are persons of color; more than two-thirds are low-income.

Portions of the Dan River, in Rockingham County, are both impaired and in environmental justice communities; so is much of Hunting Creek in Morganton, in Burke County, and several tributaries to the Lumber River in Robeson County, which is also home to Lumbee Indian tribal lands.

The projects can be simple, as long as they occur in an eligible watershed and improve water quality: Building swales in road medians or rain gardens at a school, planting trees near streams to hold the soil in place. All of these measures help control stormwater runoff, which can carry pollutants not only into waterways, but into yards and playgrounds.

Or the projects can be complex. Repairing failed septic systems can prevent bacteria from entering lakes and streams. For example, these leaking septic systems have been attributed to some forms of pollution that have entered Jordan Lake.

DEQ has awarded grant funding to dozens of projects over the past eight years. In 2017, Sound Rivers received $119,000 to help construct a wetland at Jaycee Park in Greenville to address stormwater runoff and flooding, said Jill Howell, Tar-Pamlico Riverkeeper. The City of Greenville and researchers at East Carolina University also worked on the project.

Development, which is happening at a record pace in some North Carolina cities and bedroom communities, can alter contours of the land and change the flow and velocity of water.

The unsung heroes of water quality — restoring stream buffers and flood plains — can mean the difference between a yard, intersection or farm being under water or high and dry.

State officials encourage grantees not to “sink money into monitoring,” because it’s not only expensive but can be conducted and paid for by other funding sources.

There is a match requirement. Applicants must provide 40% of the total project cost. Here’s the math: If a project costs $100, DEQ provides $60 and the applicant brings $40 in non-federal funds, such as through other grants or contributions.

Rookie applicants can try for a different funding source though their local council of governments. Planning grants help groups draft a watershed plan. a prerequisite for the 319. The planning grants are part of a different program, a 205(j). The application period runs from late July to early September.

“This is a voluntary initiative to help fix the impairment,” said Rishi Bastakoti, DEQ grant administrator for the 319 program. “You’re benefitting the community, and not just from a water quality perspective. It’s beyond that, a collective effort that inspires people to work together.”