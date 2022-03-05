Demonstrators gathered at the state capitol in Raleigh Saturday to show strong support for Ukraine, urging the world to do more to stop Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression. Click below for a closer look at North Carolinians speaking out against the escalating violence.
Photo Gallery: Hundreds gather in Raleigh to show support for Ukraine, refugees
Demonstrators gathered at the state capitol in Raleigh Saturday to show strong support for Ukraine, urging the world to do more to stop Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression. Click below for a closer look at North Carolinians speaking out against the escalating violence.