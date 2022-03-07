fbpx

COVID “test and treat” is set to launch later this month. Here’s where the anti-COVID pills are available now.

By
March 7, 2022
In News

President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union Address last week the next strategy in combating COVID-19 called “test and treat.”

The plan to be launched later this month would have COVID-19 tests available at pharmacy clinics, community health centers, long-term care facilities and veterans’ health centers. People who test positive and fit eligibility requirements would receive COVID antiviral medications on the spot.

The FDA granted Paxlovid and Molnupiravir emergency use authorization in December. The pills are available by prescription at clinics and pharmacies throughout the state.  Paxlovid is for adults and children 12 and older who are high risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19. Molnupiravir is for adults. People with COVID must start taking the pills within five days of symptoms.

A new “test and treat” strategy is going to require distribution of more pills.

North Carolina flu regions

North Carolina flu regions

As it is now, states get the antiviral pills from the federal government every two weeks, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in an email. DHHS distributes them by state influenza region in proportion to their populations.

North Carolina received 8,808 courses of Molnupiravir and 3,760 courses of Paxlovid in the last week of February, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In distributing the pills, DHHS considers what pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals want, their inventory and history of use, and a geographic analysis of where pills are available. The state maintains a treatment locator. Long-term care providers and Federally Qualified Health Centers, which are health clinics in underserved areas, are prioritized, DHHS said.

The number of providers in a region is also a factor in the distribution. Pharmacies in areas where there aren’t many outlets many receive more pills than cities or towns where they can be found in lots of places. This is one reason that a Walmart in McDowell County had eight times more Molnupiravir as did a CVS in Durham.

As supplies increase and demand decreases, the state will become less reliant on regional distribution, DHHS said.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Voting snafus in Texas primary show what may be on the way for other states

HOUSTON — Standing outside a polling location in the historically Black neighborhood of Kashmere Gardens on… [...]

UNC System considers raising cap for out-of-state admissions at HBCUs

NC A&T, NC Central, and Elizabeth City State targeted for significant hikes When the UNC System… [...]

Repeated and serious management failures highlighted in recommendation to shutter once-promising charter school

State Board of Education is scheduled to consider recommendation to close Raleigh's Torchlight Academy Wednesday afternoon… [...]

Here’s what you will hear Biden talk about in his debut State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address is set to focus significantly… [...]

Why is Thom Tillis blocking a Black North Carolinian from the Federal Reserve’s leadership?

Earlier this past month, Senator Thom Tillis tweeted something that no one could disagree with. “During… [...]

The message Americans need to hear at a critical moment in history (and that too many are unwilling to receive)

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, then-President George W. Bush famously… [...]

Runoff, sediment damage threatens the brookies

The post Runoff, sediment damage threatens the brookies appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Making the simple impossible: We don’t want to admit the real worker shortage problem

A week ago, I was talking to an educator whose job it is to run training… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch