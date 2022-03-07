fbpx

U.S. government shutdown days away as Congress struggles on Ukraine aid, COVID-19 relief

March 7, 2022
Top Stories from NCPW

Monday numbers: A closer look at teacher attrition rates in NC

As North Carolina schools experience unprecedented learning loss across all grades, the state is facing another… [...]

Raises for in-home care workers included in state budget turn out to be just a recommendation

In the state budget passed last fall, North Carolina lawmakers said they included raises for workers… [...]

Voting snafus in Texas primary show what may be on the way for other states

HOUSTON — Standing outside a polling location in the historically Black neighborhood of Kashmere Gardens on… [...]

UNC System considers raising cap for out-of-state admissions at HBCUs

NC A&T, NC Central, and Elizabeth City State targeted for significant hikes When the UNC System… [...]

“Legitimate geopolitical discourse.”

The post “Legitimate geopolitical discourse.” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why is Thom Tillis blocking a Black North Carolinian from the Federal Reserve’s leadership?

Earlier this past month, Senator Thom Tillis tweeted something that no one could disagree with. “During… [...]

The message Americans need to hear at a critical moment in history (and that too many are unwilling to receive)

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, then-President George W. Bush famously… [...]

Runoff, sediment damage threatens the brookies

The post Runoff, sediment damage threatens the brookies appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

