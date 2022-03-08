fbpx

New website provides info, hope for people looking to regain suspended driver’s licenses

By
March 8, 2022
In Courts & the Law, News

Yesterday, the the North Carolina Justice Center (parent organization of NC Policy Watch) announced the launch of the Resolve Traffic Debt NC website.

The following is from a release that accompanied the unveiling of the new site:

The information and resource website is part of the settlement of the multi-year, class-action lawsuit, Johnson v. Jessup, with plaintiffs represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. The lawsuit challenged the state’s practice of suspending someone’s driver’s license if they couldn’t pay traffic court costs.

ResolveTrafficDebtNC.org provides information to people with North Carolina traffic convictions and will help them navigate the process for getting back into court and using court form AOC-CR-415 to prevent or overcome debt-based driver’s license suspension.

“There are more than 300,000 people in North Carolina, mostly people of color, with a suspended driver’s license because of unpaid traffic debt,” said Quisha Mallette, staff attorney with NC Justice Center’s Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project. “Without the legal ability to drive a person can face significant barriers to essential opportunities, such as meaningful employment, affordable housing, and the ability to otherwise care for their family. Resolve Traffic Debt NC will help people end or prevent long-term driver’s license suspension.”

Access to transportation is crucial to support North Carolina residents. For more information about paying off the debt, resolving traffic debt when unable to pay, and available pro bono legal resources, visit www.ResolveTrafficDebtNC.org.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at teacher attrition rates in NC

As North Carolina schools experience unprecedented learning loss across all grades, the state is facing another… [...]

Raises for in-home care workers included in state budget turn out to be just a recommendation

In the state budget passed last fall, North Carolina lawmakers said they included raises for workers… [...]

Voting snafus in Texas primary show what may be on the way for other states

HOUSTON — Standing outside a polling location in the historically Black neighborhood of Kashmere Gardens on… [...]

UNC System considers raising cap for out-of-state admissions at HBCUs

NC A&T, NC Central, and Elizabeth City State targeted for significant hikes When the UNC System… [...]

“Legitimate geopolitical discourse.”

The post “Legitimate geopolitical discourse.” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why is Thom Tillis blocking a Black North Carolinian from the Federal Reserve’s leadership?

Earlier this past month, Senator Thom Tillis tweeted something that no one could disagree with. “During… [...]

The message Americans need to hear at a critical moment in history (and that too many are unwilling to receive)

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, then-President George W. Bush famously… [...]

Runoff, sediment damage threatens the brookies

The post Runoff, sediment damage threatens the brookies appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch