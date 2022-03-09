National news outlet: NC Department of Labor fines major poultry producer for exposing workers to toxic chemical

Online food journalism site, The Counter, reports workers at Robeson County facility owned by Mountaire Farms were exposed to peracetic acid

In case you missed it last week, be sure to check out a story published by the national food industry watchdog, The Counter. This is from the story “Mountaire Farms said North Carolina worker complaints about a toxic chemical were “bogus.” The state DOL just fined the company for serious violations.”:

After refuting workers’ claims that they were being exposed to a toxic chemical that gave them serious respiratory issues, poultry company Mountaire Farms was fined last week by the North Carolina Department of Labor (NC DOL). According to the agency, the company failed to provide employees with effective information and training regarding the use of a corrosive chemical that can cause severe skin burns, eye damage, and respiratory irritation. This is the second time in three years that the company has been cited for a similar violation.

In October, The Counter reported* that workers began to notice chemical fumes at Mountaire’s Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, poultry plant sometime during the summer. They described the smell as a “sharp, suffocating kind of odor” that felt like it “invaded your brain.” It stung their eyes and throats and burned their nasal cavity; they said the chemical also caused sneezing, headaches, dizziness, and mucus discharge. One worker said it caused her throat to feel like it was “cracking.” According to an attorney with the North Carolina Justice Center who interviewed Mountaire employees about the chemical, “dozens” of workers told her they reported symptoms to the nurse at the Lumber Bridge plant. But there was one problem: Mountaire would not tell its workers or the media the chemical that was causing illness, or even acknowledge workers’ health concerns were real.

On February 22, the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) division of the NC DOL finally gave workers some answers. The agency fined Mountaire $21,000 for two alleged violations related to the use of Spectrum 22, a chemical that contains peracetic acid. Though commonly used in plants to reduce the risk of foodborne pathogens like salmonella and campylobacter, federal regulators have set no safety standards for the chemical’s workplace usage. Tyson and Perdue have also made headlines for violations and accidents related to peracetic acid.