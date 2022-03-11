fbpx

Zelensky a ‘thug’? Ukrainian government ‘incredibly evil’? That’s not how NC’s two Republican senators see it

By
March 11, 2022
In Defending Democracy, News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn was back in the spotlight Thursday when a video surfaced in which he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and described the Ukrainian government as “incredibly evil” pushing “woke ideologies.”

Cawthorn’s assessment runs counter to that of North Carolina’s two Republican U.S Senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

Burr, a member and former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, praised Zelensky and his government yesterday during the committee’s annual, open Worldwide Threats Assessment.

“President Zelensky and likewise the Ukrainian people have reminded us that democracy does not come without a cost. It has to be protected,” said Burr. “This democracy, the independence of Ukraine demands that democracies around the world respond with everything needed to preserve Ukraine’s independence and democracies that are threatened.”

“Likewise leaders like Putin don’t want their people to have the freedoms that we cherish and we strive to protect, ” he continued.

Burr said these freedoms would not be possible without the men and women of the U.S. intelligence community.

“We are eternally grateful for all the work that they do.”

During the open part of the hearing, Burr questioned top intelligence officials on the administration’s justification for its decision to reject Poland’s offer to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after publicly a green light to the transfer.

“Analytic objectivity and for all of us here is an absolutely core ethic for the intelligence community,” responded Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. “I do not believe that there is any issue here with respect to political or policy pressure being put on the analysts. They were asked the question of whether or not providing these airplanes would be perceived by the Russians in an escalatory way, and they answered the question.”

Senators continued much of Thursday’s conversation with leaders of the intelligence community in closed session.

Burr was joined in his rejection of Cawthorn’s stance by fellow Senator Thom Tillis in a Thursday afternoon tweet:

Both Burr and Tillis were among a group of 42 Republican Senators to sign onto a letter urging President Biden to work with Poland and NATO allies to expedite the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems, as well as additional support capabilities, to Ukraine. Read the full letter here.

As for Rep. Cawthorn, he avoided media questions about his ‘thug’ remarks during a public appearance in western North Carolina on Thursday.

He has since tweeted that he is praying for Ukraine and that “Zelensky, should not push misinformation on America.”

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In Defending Democracy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Congress reaches deal on massive spending package with billions for COVID aid, Ukraine

Compromise bill funds local "earmarks" for the first time in several years WASHINGTON — Democrats and… [...]

Despite multiple fines, violations, NC Renewable Power is still a chronic and major air polluter

Robeson County facility seeks new air permit even as state records detail a long trail of… [...]

Tension, condemnations rise as “Don’t say Gay” bill nears vote in Florida Senate

On Sunday, at the start of a week in which the Florida Senate was scheduled to… [...]

‘A crisis that is hiding in plain sight’: Missing and murdered women of color

WASHINGTON — Parents at a Thursday congressional hearing about missing and murdered women of color detailed… [...]

Commemorating an important anniversary for reproductive freedom

National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day provides an opportunity to thank thousands of people who provide essential… [...]

Putin’s war on Ukraine provides a powerful reminder to Americans: Maybe we’re not as divided as we had thought

It seems certain that one of the contributing factors in the disastrous calculus that led Russian… [...]

“Legitimate geopolitical discourse.”

The post “Legitimate geopolitical discourse.” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why is Thom Tillis blocking a Black North Carolinian from the Federal Reserve’s leadership?

Earlier this past month, Senator Thom Tillis tweeted something that no one could disagree with. “During… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch