COVID-19 pandemic exposed state unemployment office flaws. Audit says state failed to meet federal standards for timely payments.

The state Employment Security Commission took too long to pay unemployment benefits to people who lost their jobs in the first year of the pandemic.

The lapse meant that $438 million in first payments were late getting to unemployed people between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, according to a new state audit report.

The audit cited an unemployment claims process that is not designed to make timely payments, office management that did not monitor payment timeliness, and lack of preparation for an economic downturn.

Businesses and schools closed their doors in 2020 as COVID-19 swept the world. North Carolina’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in March 2020. The unemployment rate in North Carolina spiked from 3.6% in February 2020 to 13.5% in April 2020.

The state Division of Employment Security reported that it received about 3.5 million claims from 1.5 million claimants from March 2020 to March 2021, and paid about $11.6 billion in unemployment insurance benefits from January 2020 to March 2021.

After numerous reports of frustrated beneficiaries, Gov. Roy Cooper replaced the head of the employment security division in May 2020, and put former state House member Pryor Gibson in charge, Policy Watch reported.

During most of the audit period, federal regulations required the state to issue first benefits within 21 days after claims are filed at least 87% of the time.

Only two of the eight unemployment benefits programs the employment security office administered met federal benchmark, the audit said.

Nearly one-third of those first payments, totaling about $342 million, took longer than 30 days, which the audit noted encompasses a billing cycle for rent, mortgages, and utility payments.

The unemployment insurance claim processing system the state adopted in 2018 did not ensure that claims would be processed under federal regulations for timeliness, the report said. Claims with no eligibility questions are processed immediately, but those with questions get manual reviews that typically take 40 days but take longer.

The state has not met federal standards for timeliness of first payments since 2012, and in each of those years was below national averages for the percentages of first payments made on time.

The state hired contractors to handle the onslaught of calls from people about unemployment insurance benefits in the pandemic, but the employment security office failed to monitor the companies’ performance and hold them to contract standards, the audit says.

The office should have been better prepared for an economic downturn, the audit said. The report recommends the legislature pass a law requiring agencies implement a process to prepare for and manage risks.

Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders agreed with the audit findings in a letter to Wood.

The department had the most trouble getting first payments out on time under new programs established during the pandemic, according to the agency response. Guidance on administering temporary programs that was disseminated after the programs were established, the need to hire and train new employees and contractors to handle the crush of benefit applicants, newly required fraud deterrent actions, and problems in getting information from other organizations – the Social Security Administration, for example – contributed to the benefit payment lags.

The agency is building a system to better monitor claims and is developing a plan to handle economic disasters using lessons it learned during the pandemic, according to the response.