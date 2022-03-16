fbpx

U.S. Senate confirms Shalanda Young as first Black woman to head up White House budget agency

By
March 16, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Audits show lucrative family venture at soon-to-be shuttered charter school

Managing Raleigh's Torchlight Academy was a lucrative family venture for Don McQueen. The school paid McQueen… [...]

Monday numbers: New report documents “The Year in Hate and Extremism”

Last week, the Southern Poverty Law Center released its annual report, “The Year in Hate and… [...]

In many parts of the U.S., people in jail can still go to the polls

HOUSTON — Damien Lewis had been detained in the Harris County Jail for a week. Other… [...]

‘I had a panic attack,’ says Forsyth County official about air pollution from Weaver Fertilizer fire

Fertilizer chemicals also stored near other low-income neighborhoods, communities of color Thirty-six hours after a catastrophic… [...]

An education free-for-all

NC’s complete lack of homeschooling oversight is a disservice to children and our state’s future The… [...]

Cawthorn’s rhetoric and record

The post Cawthorn’s rhetoric and record appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Commemorating an important anniversary for reproductive freedom

National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day provides an opportunity to thank thousands of people who provide essential… [...]

Putin’s war on Ukraine provides a powerful reminder to Americans: Maybe we’re not as divided as we had thought

It seems certain that one of the contributing factors in the disastrous calculus that led Russian… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch