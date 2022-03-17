An NC town employee took more than $430,000 for her personal use, a state audit says

A former Spring Lake town employee took more than $430,000 in town money for her personal use, according to a state audit released Thursday.

The town’s accounting technician wrote 72 checks between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021 that were deposited into her credit union account, into her husband’s account, or were used to pay her husband’s bill at a senior living facility in Fayetteville, the audit said.

About 12,000 people live in Cumberland County town bordering Fort Bragg. Its annual budget is about $13 million.

The state Treasurer’s office took control of the town’s finances in October.

In her written response to the audit, Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony said an internal investigation covering a longer period found the former accounting technician had taken more than $565,000 for her own use, and that signatures on three dozen checks had been forged.

Most of the town’s Board of Aldermen are new members and were not in office when the money was taken. The town is putting new emphasis on monitoring and fraud detection, Anthony wrote. Anthony was not mayor when the town’s money was taken. She was elected last year and took office in December.

The former employee was able to continuously write checks payable to herself because no one was providing the proper oversight, the audit said.

As accounting technician, the former employee was responsible for writing the checks. The finance director, mayor, or town manager was responsible for signing them.

She was an accounting technician from July 2014 to March 2020, interim finance director from March 2020 to September 2020, and finance director from September 2020 to April 2021. She became an accounting technician again from April 2021 until July 2021.

As interim finance director and finance director, she was responsible for signing checks. The mayor also signed the checks at this time, the audit said.

In addition to writing the checks, the accounting technician was also responsible for monthly bank reconciliations, so her duties were not properly segregated, the audit said. The situation worsened when she became finance director and could sign checks and reconcile the bank statements.

She was able to write dozens of checks payable to herself because the town’s former finance director and its board of aldermen did not provide proper oversight, the audit said.

Additionally, the audit found that $36,400 in cash collected in the town’s tax and recreation offices between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021 never made it to Spring Lake’s bank account. More than $33,000 of that was collected by the tax office but not deposited, the audit said.

State Auditor Beth Wood’s office is referring these findings on the former accounting technician and the money missing cash to the FBI and the SBI.

The audit also found town employees spend nearly $103,000 of the town’s money without providing itemized receipts or documentation, overpaid the former economic development director, and did not keep count of how many vehicles the town had and how they were being used.