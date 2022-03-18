Follow the money in two eye-opening audits, a community unites against a proposed mine, and NC turns the page on the pandemic: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:

1. Yadkin County residents dig in for a fight against a proposed mine near homes, elementary school

4. PW special report: A program for Black doulas and Black mothers at UNC aims to improve maternal health and create a workforce pipeline

For Kayla Foxx, just knowing her doula, Shawna Howard, would be by her side during the delivery of her first child last month helped ease her anxiety about her pregnancy and labor. Howard helped Foxx create a birth plan, an outline of preferences for how the birth would go. During labor, Howard reminded Foxx of affirmations to help her get through contractions, and reminded the medical team of Foxx’s needs when Foxx was in too much pain to talk. Howard was part of the Black support system Foxx built around her as she prepared for the birth of her child. “Shawna made sure to be an advocate for me and to be my voice when I couldn’t speak for myself,” Foxx said. Doulas are not medical professionals, but support mothers during birth. Some doulas offer families emotional support and tips on infant care after babies are born. [Read more…]

5. Governor: North Carolina is ready to ‘turn the page on the pandemic’

Focus shifts to personal responsibility, new indicators, federal funding

With cases of COVID-19 declining and the risk of transmission low across much of the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is ready to move to the next phase of the pandemic.

“It’s time to chart the new course. This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us,” Cooper said during a Thursday press conference.

The governor noted with vaccines, testing, treatment and other tools widely available the state will shift its focus to individual responsibility and preparedness. [Read more…]

7. An education free-for-all

NC’s complete lack of homeschooling oversight is a disservice to children and our state’s future

The idea of compulsory school attendance for children is not a new or radical one in modern society. The World Bank reports that, of the globe’s nearly 200 recognized nations, only a tiny handful fail to mandate school attendance.

At 12 years, the U.S. slightly exceeds the global average of 10 years’ required attendance, but there are several with even higher expectations. A number of Latin and Central American nations require anywhere from 13-15 years. In Germany and the Netherlands, it’s 13.[Read more…]

8. “Great states can do great things.” Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich preaches Medicaid expansion to NC legislators



In an afternoon full of recitations of numbers and policy details on states’ experiences with Medicaid expansion, former Ohio governor John Kasich told North Carolina legislators that getting health insurance to more people was just the right thing to do.

“What I would say to the fine members of the legislature in North Carolina, to the people in North Carolina, there’s a lot of people that need a lot of help,” said Kasich, a Republican who championed Medicaid expansion in Ohio. That state expanded Medicaid in 2014, opening the government insurance program to low-income adults without dependent children.

“We have to open our hearts to those people,” Kasich said. “That doesn’t mean that when we do that that we put ourselves on the road to bankruptcy. It means that we have good management. And at the same time to able to expand this program.” [Read more…]