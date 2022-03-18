fbpx

Follow the money in two eye-opening audits, a community unites against a proposed mine, and NC turns the page on the pandemic: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

March 18, 2022
In this issue:

1. Yadkin County residents dig in for a fight against a proposed mine near homes, elementary school

After living all over North Carolina, Terry and Joyce Long finally came home.

In 2020, they bought a tract of land in Hamptonville adjacent to property that had been in Joyce’s family for five generations. Joyce grew up in this Yadkin County town of just 6,100 people, and now she and her husband, Terry, could raise their four children here, a quiet, rural idyll of forests and farms and night skies that light up with stars.

A year ago, the Longs moved into a new house at the end of Stella Road. Their dreams included a small farm with some horses, a few goats. The Longs built a small campsite for their kids down by the creek, where they could wade, watch minnows and collect rocks.

“We were looking for a refuge so our children could have a secluded, safe place to grow up,” said the Rev. Terry Long, who earned a doctoral degree in divinity. “I’m a pastor so I know the brokenness in the world.” [Read more...]

2.  Audits show lucrative family venture at soon-to-be shuttered charter school

Managing Raleigh’s Torchlight Academy was a lucrative family venture for Don McQueen. The school paid McQueen nearly $3 million in management fees between 2016 and 2020, financial audits submitted by the school show.

The Raleigh businessman ran the K-8 charter school with a reported 600 students (state officials could only confirm 489 during a recent on-site headcount) through his educational management organization (EMO), Torchlight Academy Schools, LLC. He created the firm in 2015, along with his business partner and wife, Cynthia McQueen.

Don McQueen is also the school’s executive director, and Cynthia McQueen is Torchlight Academy’s principal. Each was paid $160,000 during the 2020-21 school year, a $60,000 increase over the $100,000 each reportedly received the year before. [Read more…] *** Bonus read: Torchlight leaders and school’s board agree to ‘mutual separation’

3. A NC town employee took more than $430,000 for her personal use, a state audit says


A former Spring Lake town employee took more than $430,000 in town money for her personal use, according to a state audit released Thursday.

The town’s accounting technician wrote 72 checks between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021 that were deposited into her credit union account, into her husband’s account, or were used to pay her husband’s bill at a senior living facility in Fayetteville, the audit said.

About 12,000 people live in Cumberland County town bordering Fort Bragg. Its annual budget is about $13 million. [Read more…]

4. PW special report: A program for Black doulas and Black mothers at UNC aims to improve maternal health and create a workforce pipeline

For Kayla Foxx, just knowing her doula, Shawna Howard, would be by her side during the delivery of her first child last month helped ease her anxiety about her pregnancy and labor.

Howard helped Foxx create a birth plan, an outline of preferences for how the birth would go. During labor, Howard reminded Foxx of affirmations to help her get through contractions, and reminded the medical team of Foxx’s needs when Foxx was in too much pain to talk.

Howard was part of the Black support system Foxx built around her as she prepared for the birth of her  child.

“Shawna made sure to be an advocate for me and to be my voice when I couldn’t speak for myself,” Foxx said.

Doulas are not medical professionals, but support mothers during birth. Some doulas offer families emotional support and tips on infant care after babies are born. [Read more…]

5. Governor: North Carolina is ready to ‘turn the page on the pandemic’

Focus shifts to personal responsibility, new indicators, federal funding

With cases of COVID-19 declining and the risk of transmission low across much of the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is ready to move to the next phase of the pandemic.

“It’s time to chart the new course. This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us,” Cooper said during a Thursday press conference.

The governor noted with vaccines, testing, treatment and other tools widely available the state will shift its focus to individual responsibility and preparedness. [Read more…]

6. Will NC get swept up in the national rising tide of anti-LGBTQ legislation?

At Tuesday night’s Wake County Republican Party convention, John Amanchukwu, a youth pastor with Raleigh’s Upper Room Church of God in Christ, gave the opening prayer.

There is a war in our public schools,” Amanchukwu said. “Our children are being turned out at an alarming rate. Our public education system is in shambles and our children have now become expendable. They are being taught that Heather has two mommies and Jodie has two daddies. Our children are being taught to hate our country and hate our flag.”

The rhetoric is not new. The language of “spiritual warfare” and the painting of LGBTQ families as shameful and any discussion of them in public schools as corruptive and un-American is now commonplace on the political right, from some of the state’s most prominent conservative activists to the highest GOP elected officials. [Read more...] *** Bonus read: Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention

7. An education free-for-all

NC’s complete lack of homeschooling oversight is a disservice to children and our state’s future

The idea of compulsory school attendance for children is not a new or radical one in modern society. The World Bank reports that, of the globe’s nearly 200 recognized nations, only a tiny handful fail to mandate school attendance.

At 12 years, the U.S. slightly exceeds the global average of 10 years’ required attendance, but there are several with even higher expectations. A number of Latin and Central American nations require anywhere from 13-15 years. In Germany and the Netherlands, it’s 13.[Read more…]

8. “Great states can do great things.” Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich preaches Medicaid expansion to NC legislators

In an afternoon full of recitations of numbers and policy details on states’ experiences with Medicaid expansion, former Ohio governor John Kasich told North Carolina legislators that getting health insurance to more people was just the right thing to do.

“What I would say to the fine members of the legislature in North Carolina, to the people in North Carolina, there’s a lot of people that need a lot of help,” said Kasich, a Republican who championed Medicaid expansion in Ohio. That state expanded Medicaid in 2014, opening the government insurance program to low-income adults without dependent children.

“We have to open our hearts to those people,” Kasich said. “That doesn’t mean that when we do that that we put ourselves on the road to bankruptcy. It means that we have good management. And at the same time to able to expand this program.” [Read more…]

9. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Micro-podcast Commentaries:

Click here to listen to the latest with Policy Watch director Rob Schofield.

10. Weekly Editorial Cartoon:

 

