Editorial: Ted Cruz and company turn Supreme Court nominee’s confirmation hearing into a circus

Be sure to check out this morning’s lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com — “Sen. Cruz is ringmaster in circus he pledged wouldn’t happen.” As the essay rightfully observes, the junior Texas senator’s performance in yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was a farcical embarrassment.

This is from the editorial:

“This will not be a political circus. This will not be the kind of character smear that sadly, our Democratic colleagues have gotten very good at.”

– U.S. Sen Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the opening of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson It hardly took 24 hours for Sen. Ted Cruz to be true to his word. It has not been a political circus. Calling it a “character smear” wouldn’t be fair either. Partisan political grandstanding, character assassination, “high-tech lynching” and out-and-out deceit might be the best ways to describe some of the questioning and performances of some Republicans on the committee – particularly Cruz and his fellow Texan Sen. John Cornyn.

As the editorial goes on to point out, Cruz posed a series of absurd questions to Jackson that a) were in some instances based on utterly false premises (e.g. that she had called President George W. Bush and former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld “war criminals” in a legal filing), and b) regularly irrelevant to the job for which she has been nominated (e.g. trying to engage in a debate over that ridiculous Republican bogeyman — critical race theory).

Not surprisingly, Jackson handled the bizarre performance with grace and intelligence — two qualities that have always been foreign to Ted Cruz.

The editorial’s on-the-mark bottom line assessment: “Cruz promised there would be no ‘circus’ and ‘none of that disgraceful behavior.’ He’s become the ringmaster of a Republican sideshow.”

Let’s hope Republicans like North Carolina’s Thom Tillis — who is scheduled to pose questions today — abandon Cruz’s shameful tactics. Click here to read the entire editorial.