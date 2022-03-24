Op-ed rightfully blasts Mark Robinson’s hypocrisy and “moral fraud”

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the op-ed penned by News & Observer/Charlotte Observer editorial board member, Paige Masten on the latest revelation about North Carolina’s deeply troubled Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson.

As you’ve no doubt heard in recent days, it’s come to light that Robinson — who includes a truly extreme opposition to abortion in all cases on a long list of extreme and often downright hateful positions he embraces on an array of issues (he says it’s “murder”) — paid for a woman to have an abortion as a young man.

Now, as Masten acknowledges, Robinson — just like anyone else — is (or at least ought to be) free to change his mind. But, as she also notes, his mean-spirited and overbearing moralizing on such an intensely personal subject under such circumstances is utterly nauseating. Here’s Masten:

Abortion aside, what Robinson may be guilty of is the political sin of being fake. Robinson’s past was not public knowledge until now, and he doesn’t appear to have mentioned it on the campaign trail. Plenty of people don’t seem to mind — although they should — that he’s a blowhard who regularly disparages those around him. But they might mind that he’s a fraud who neglected to tell voters something very important about himself until somebody else discovered it. Moral fraud, after all, is sometimes the worst kind of fraud. …Regardless of how he may feel about it now, Robinson benefited from the fundamental right to have an abortion when he needed it, yet he wants to deny the same opportunity to others. And that — Robinson’s failure to display even a shred of empathy for those who might find themselves in the same predicament he did nearly 30 years ago — is the real problem here. There’s a certain kind of moral hypocrisy involved in condemning others for a choice that you, too, once made.

Masten is absolutely right. She also might have added that if Robinson truly believes that abortion is murder and should be treated by the law as such, then he was, according to his own ridiculous definition, a confessed accessory to a crime for which there is generally no statute of limitations. Of course, if Robinson and his extremist allies ever did succeed in enacting the kind of outrageously draconian law he purports to champion, you can bet that he’d make sure to exempt himself and other like-minded hypocrites from any kind of coverage or consequences.