Ketanji Brown Jackson shines, micro-plastic worries for the Neuse, what to know about the new COVID-19 BA.2 variant: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. U.S. Senate winds up grueling Supreme Court hearings on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination
Representatives of the American Bar Association reiterated their finding that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is well qualified to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, and law enforcement groups rebutted GOP accusations Jackson is soft on child pornographers during the final day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings Thursday.
Republicans, however, called in witnesses to continue hammering away at Jackson’s record, while the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee singled out Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ben Sasse of Nebraska for praise for not joining in attacks on Jackson. [Read more…]
Bonus content:
- What senators – including NC’s Thom Tillis – asked Ketanji Brown Jackson during the U.S. Supreme Court hearings
- Watch: Sen. Thom Tillis (NC-R) praise Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the end of Wednesday’s hearing (video)
2. Tiny particles, huge environmental problem: Micro-plastics found not only in the sea but in the Neuse River Basin
3. Superintendent Catherine Truitt contends transgender swimmer had unfair advantage
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt has joined the roiling debate over whether female transgender athletes should be allowed to compete against cisgender women.
For Truitt, it’s a hard no.
At issue for the superintendent is transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ recent domination of the NCAA women’s championship swimming competition. Thomas swims for the University of Pennsylvania.
Truitt said Olympian Emma Weyant, who swims for the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech University swimmer Reka Gyorgy, who represented her home country of Hungary in the 2016 Olympics, were “unfairly overshadowed” by Thomas after working hard to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics. [Read more…]
4. On an important anniversary, sound advice for North Carolina from a conservative Republican (Commentary)
Sometimes, when discussing important topics of public policy, it’s useful to dispense with all the talk of data and budgets and legal fine print and get down to what really matters: the impact on human beings.
To his great credit, that’s what the former governor of Ohio, Republican John Kasich, did recently when he testified before a North Carolina legislative committee.
The subject of Kasich’s presentation was Medicaid, the American health insurance program for people of low income. This week marks the 12th anniversary of the enactment of the Affordable Care Act – a federal law that gave states the ability to expand eligibility for Medicaid to cover a broad swath of people with incomes too high to qualify under previous income thresholds and too low to afford insurance on the open market. [Read more…]
