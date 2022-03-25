Ketanji Brown Jackson shines, micro-plastic worries for the Neuse, what to know about the new COVID-19 BA.2 variant: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

5. Rural healthcare providers feel the pain of North Carolina’s Medicaid gap

On her morning commute to work, Dr. Laura Ucik, a rural family physician in the northern Piedmont of North Carolina, thinks about the patients who could have avoided serious illness and injury had they qualified for Medicaid years ago.

One such patient with severe stomach pain couldn’t afford an ultrasound to identify whether or not they had gallstones.

Another arrived with a swollen leg, a common but urgent symptom of a blood clot. Unable to pay for imaging and blood thinning medication, they left without a diagnosis. [Read more…]

6. Caswell County judge dismisses mining company lawsuit against residents, citing free speech

A Caswell County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Carolina Sunrock against opponents of a proposed mine and two asphalt plants, ruling that the defendants are engaging in constitutionally protected speech.

Last year Carolina Sunrock sued 58 residents who were petitioning Caswell County officials to stop the projects. The Thomas Holt Branch of the NC NAACP, Anita Foust and the Rev. Byron Shoffner are fighting a proposed asphalt plant, known as Burlington North, on the Alamance-Caswell County line; landowners near Prospect Hill are contesting a second asphalt plant and mine in the southern part of the county.

The judge’s ruling affects NAACP members, as well as Foust and Shoffner, who had asked the court to dismiss the suit. [Read more…]

7. What is the new COVID-19 variant BA.2, and will it cause another wave of infections in the U.S.?



A new omicron subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19, BA.2, is quickly becoming the predominant source of infections amid rising cases around the world. Immunologists Prakash Nagarkatti and Mitzi Nagarkatti of the University of South Carolina explain what makes it different from previous variants, whether there will be another surge in the U.S. and how best to protect yourself.

What is BA.2, and how is it related to omicron?

BA.2 is the latest subvariant of omicron, the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. While the origin of BA.2 is still unclear, it has quickly become the dominant strain in many countries, including India, Denmark and South Africa. It is continuing to spread in Europe, Asia and many parts of the world. [Read more…]

8. UNC-Chapel Hill makes list of 10 worst colleges for free speech

UNC-Chapel Hill is among the the 10 worst colleges in the nation for free speech, according to an annual roundup by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

The non-partisan group, dedicated to free speech and academic freedom on campuses, cited last year’s controversy over the university’s botched hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones, a story first reported by NC Policy Watch. The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees appeared to resist a vote on tenure for the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist “based on Hannah-Jones’ viewpoint,” FIRE wrote. [Read more…]