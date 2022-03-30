fbpx

NC’s Tillis will vote against ‘well-qualified’ Ketanji Brown Jackson

By
March 30, 2022
In Courts & the Law

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) has announced he will not support the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement issued on social media, North Carolina’s junior senator said that while Jackson is well-qualified and the nomination is a historic one he has reservations that she may legislate from the bench. Here’s Tillis’ full statement:

Wednesday’s statement follows extended praise by Tillis on the third day of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Watch those remarks below:

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said earlier in the day she will vote to confirm Jackson based on the experience, qualifications, and integrity of the nominee.

