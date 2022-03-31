Tillis embarrasses with his manufactured opposition to Supreme Court nominee

Senator rehashes excuse that veteran constitutional law expert long ago derided as “fatuous”

At the outset of his questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson last week in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis offered the following statement as what he apparently intended as a humorous quip: “I am not a lawyer, but I watch ‘Law and Order’ from time to time.”

Yesterday, however, when Tillis announced his intent to vote ‘no’ on the nomination, we received the latest confirmation that he really wasn’t understating his sketchy-at-best grasp of constitutional law. Indeed, based on his stated rationale, one has to wonder whether the senator even really watches TV legal dramas all that much.

According to Tillis, he’s voting against Jackson even though he thinks she’s “well qualified” because of his belief that “she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written.”

This canned statement is the all-purpose default excuse/explanation the political right has been using for decades to explain its reactionary agenda for federal and state courts.

And it’s preposterous.

As veteran Supreme Court observer Linda Greenhouse (a woman whose knowledge of constitutional jurisprudence compared to Thom Tillis’s is that of a graduate school student to a kindergartner) wrote back in 2016 when Mike Pence used this silly, meaningless (and obsolete) line to describe the justices Donald Trump would appoint:

The image of the judge as a legislating boogeyman is familiar to anyone with the patience to have watched Republican senators perform their roles, back when there used to be Supreme Court confirmation hearings. What Governor Pence and the Republican campaign officials who drafted his defense of his running mate obviously don’t realize is that legislating from the bench is now obsolete as an epithet. It’s so 1980s. The Trump crowd just didn’t get the memo, so they don’t realize that what was once despised on the political right is now celebrated. The judge as boogeyman has become the judge as savior — at least when intervening to block executive branch action or to strike down a regulatory requirement in the name of free speech.

In the same article, she went on to explain how conservative judges are, in fact, regularly lauded in right-wing circles for acting as activists who override legislative authority. She then offers this spot-on conclusion:

There’s a good deal to say about this, starting with the fact that the judiciary — the Third Branch — of course is itself an integral part of the government, albeit the unelected part. So judiciary-versus-government may not be the most useful framework for examining the boundaries of the judicial role. And not all judicial interventions are created equal – that’s where the debate really lies. Nonetheless, something is clearly happening. The notion of legislating from the bench was never more than a political slogan. Now it’s simply fatuous. That doesn’t mean that it won’t be heard at the next Senate confirmation hearing [She was right about that]. It’s easier for some senators to accuse judges of legislating from the bench than to do any actual legislating themselves.

The bottom line: Tillis isn’t kidding anyone. He’s voting ‘no’ because, as is almost the case with North Carolina’s junior senator, he is a block of silly putty who lacks the courage to buck his party’s right-wing base — even when it means dishonoring a fine judge with impeccable credentials who he, himself, admits is well-qualified. The least he could do is watch a little more TV to come up with a more convincing manufactured excuse for doing so.