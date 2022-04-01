fbpx

Leandro in limbo, Mandy Cohen’s prescription for rural healthcare, and Madison Cawthorn’s tall tale that has the GOP fuming: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

By
April 1, 2022
In Commentary, News

1. Final outcome in NC’s landmark school funding case remains in limbo as legislature seeks to derail enforcement

After nearly three decades, the Leandro case has yet to produce the remedy the plaintiffs say the constitution requires. Now, the courts will weigh in again

Attorney Larry Armstrong has been a part of the state’s landmark Leandro school funding lawsuit for more than 27 years. The attorney for Halifax County Schools filed the original legal challenge in 1994.

Steve Wrenn, the district’s superintendent at the time, sent a letter to colleagues, Armstrong recalls, estimating that the lawsuit would cost participating school systems about $100,000 in attorney fees.

“That was several million dollars ago,” Armstrong said. [Read more…]

2. Email trove reveals new details of UNC Board of Governors refusal to reappoint popular UNC Press Board chair

More than nine months after a UNC Board of Governors committee refused to reappoint a widely respected UNC Law professor to the University of North Carolina Press Board of Governors, the UNC System has released hundreds of pages of email communications Policy Watch requested in connection with the conflict.

Professor Eric Muller’s public statements questioning the legality of the UNC System’s controversial handling of the Silent Sam Confederate monument made him a target for the conservative political appointees on the system’s governing board, sources directly involved with the appointment process told Policy Watch.

Newly released documents, which Policy Watch originally requested in June of last year, shed further light on tensions over the appointment process.[Read more…]

3. Dr. Mandy Cohen offers prescriptions for lifting rural health at Duke event

Former DHHS secretary says expansion of Medicaid, broadband access are essential for North Carolina

Asked to imagine the brightest picture for rural healthcare, Dr. Mandy Cohen described a scenario that included patients using telehealth, communities reconfiguring hospitals that are in danger of closing, and ensuring more people are insured.

To achieve these goals, the state will need “broadband everywhere” Cohen said, to make telehealth realistic for more households, communities conceiving healthcare beyond hospitals, and Medicaid expansion to provide health insurance to hundreds of thousands of people.

The worst case scenario, Cohen said, is “clinging to the status quo” and allowing things to gradually degrade. [Read more…]

4. Poverty, barriers to opportunity loom large for women as NC emerges from the pandemic

North Carolina receives a D+ grade on the Poverty and Opportunity Index

A new report on the status of women in North Carolina suggests that while modest progress has been made since 2016, far too many women are being held back economically.

The NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement recently released the report produced in partnership with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

While North Carolina ranks tenth in the nation when it comes to women-owned businesses, many more women are struggling to make ends meet. [Read more…]

5. What’s really “wrong” when it comes to Mark Robinson and abortion

 

You’ve undoubtedly seen the headlines by now: North Carolina’s perpetually controversial Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson – a man given to frequent public bouts of anti-Semitism and homophobia – has become enmeshed in yet another political storm of his own making. This time, the subject is abortion.

After an old story came to light about Robinson paying for an abortion more than three decades ago for his wife, Yolanda, prior to their marriage, the lieutenant governor – a fierce present-day opponent of abortion rights – took to electronic media to proclaim the decades-old action “wrong.”

In a Facebook video post, Robinson sat next to his wife and said, “It was the hardest decision we have ever made, and, sadly, we made the wrong one.” He then went on to explain what he described as their shared view that the experience had helped lead the couple to their strong opposition to abortion. (Strikingly, Yolanda Robinson is silent throughout the video.) [Read more…]

6. Claim about orgies and cocaine finally lands Cawthorn in trouble with GOP, but not very much

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

As you’ve probably heard by now, western North Carolina’s deeply troubled congressman, Madison Cawthorn, is in the midst of another you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up moment, and somewhat amusingly, this time he’s actually finding himself in some lukewarm water with his enablers in the leadership of the Republican Party.

The source of this new flap was Cawthorn’s claim in an interview captured on video that some conservative GOP pols in Washington had invited him to orgies and talked openly to him of using cocaine — a claim that according to U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Cawthorn has now admitted was a lie.[Read more…]

7. PW exclusive: DEQ cites Greensboro company for “imminent and substantial endangerment” over handling of hazardous pharmaceutical waste

A financially troubled company stored more than 500 containers of flammable liquids, gases and hazardous pharmaceuticals without a permit, posing an “imminent and substantial endangerment,” according to state regulators.

Pharmaceutical Dimensions, which leased a warehouse at 7353-A W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, was cited by the NC Department of Environmental Quality in early March after repeatedly failing to comply with hazardous waste rules for nearly a year.

Michael P. Deason of Greensboro owns the company, according to state records.

Pharmaceutical Dimensions is a “reverse distributor.” Health care facilities send these distributors surplus, expired or damaged pharmaceutical products, including drugs in pill and liquid form, chemotherapy agents, vaccines, as well as medical supplies contaminated with drug residue, such as IV tubing.[Read more…]

8. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

NC’s Deborah Ross among 24 members of Congress speaking out

Two dozen congressional Democrats are calling for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, following revelations his wife communicated with the Trump White House about overturning the election.

In addition, it appears likely that the U.S. House committee probing the attack will ask Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a Nebraska native and longtime conservative activist, to answer questions about her recently disclosed text messages as the panel’s investigation steps up.

In a Monday letter to Chief Justice John Roberts and Thomas, the 24 Democrats from both chambers of Congress cited recently published texts between Ginni Thomas and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman. [Read more…]

9. Senator Richard Burr joins Tillis in rejecting ‘highly qualified, knowledgeable’ Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) will join fellow Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in rejecting the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

In a statement posted to his website Thursday, Burr said while Jackson was “undoubtedly highly qualified” he had concerns about her position on expanding the number of justices to the nation’s highest court. [Read more…]

10. Torchlight Academy’s board wants formal break from management firm


“In the best interest of the school,” the Torchlight Academy board of directors has requested that the State Board of Education (SBE) allow it to amend its charter to “formally” part ways with charter operator Don McQueen.

The board of the troubled school, which is facing closure due to numerous fiscal and management failures, requested the change in a March 21 letter to state board attorney Allison Schaffer. The K-8 charter school in Raleigh has been managed by McQueen’s education management organization (EMO), Torchlight Academy Schools LLC, since 2015.[Read more…]

11. Weekly Radio Interviews and daily micro-podcasts:

12. Weekly Editorial Cartoon:

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

Conservative SCOTUS majority likely jeopardizes race-conscious admissions policies at UNC and Harvard WASHINGTON — A U.S.… [...]

Email trove reveals new details of UNC Board of Governors’ refusal to reappoint popular UNC Press Board chair

More than nine months after a UNC Board of Governors committee refused to reappoint a widely… [...]

Final outcome in NC’s landmark school funding case remains in limbo as legislature seeks to derail enforcement

After nearly three decades, the Leandro case has yet to produce the remedy the plaintiffs say… [...]

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

NC's Deborah Ross among 24 members of Congress speaking out Two dozen congressional Democrats are calling… [...]

What’s really “wrong” when it comes to Mark Robinson and abortion

You’ve undoubtedly seen the headlines by now. North Carolina’s perpetually controversial Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson –… [...]

Robinson’s Right to Choose

The post Robinson’s Right to Choose appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

In combating racism, truth telling remains the best and most effective tool

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” “If we do not learn history, we are condemned to repeat… [...]

On an important anniversary, sound advice for North Carolina from a conservative Republican

Sometimes, when discussing important topics of public policy, it’s useful to dispense with all the talk… [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch