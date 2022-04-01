Leandro in limbo, Mandy Cohen’s prescription for rural healthcare, and Madison Cawthorn’s tall tale that has the GOP fuming: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. Final outcome in NC’s landmark school funding case remains in limbo as legislature seeks to derail enforcement
5. What’s really “wrong” when it comes to Mark Robinson and abortion
You’ve undoubtedly seen the headlines by now: North Carolina’s perpetually controversial Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson – a man given to frequent public bouts of anti-Semitism and homophobia – has become enmeshed in yet another political storm of his own making. This time, the subject is abortion.
After an old story came to light about Robinson paying for an abortion more than three decades ago for his wife, Yolanda, prior to their marriage, the lieutenant governor – a fierce present-day opponent of abortion rights – took to electronic media to proclaim the decades-old action “wrong.”
In a Facebook video post, Robinson sat next to his wife and said, “It was the hardest decision we have ever made, and, sadly, we made the wrong one.” He then went on to explain what he described as their shared view that the experience had helped lead the couple to their strong opposition to abortion. (Strikingly, Yolanda Robinson is silent throughout the video.) [Read more…]
6. Claim about orgies and cocaine finally lands Cawthorn in trouble with GOP, but not very much
As you’ve probably heard by now, western North Carolina’s deeply troubled congressman, Madison Cawthorn, is in the midst of another you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up moment, and somewhat amusingly, this time he’s actually finding himself in some lukewarm water with his enablers in the leadership of the Republican Party.
The source of this new flap was Cawthorn’s claim in an interview captured on video that some conservative GOP pols in Washington had invited him to orgies and talked openly to him of using cocaine — a claim that according to U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Cawthorn has now admitted was a lie.[Read more…]
7. PW exclusive: DEQ cites Greensboro company for “imminent and substantial endangerment” over handling of hazardous pharmaceutical waste
A financially troubled company stored more than 500 containers of flammable liquids, gases and hazardous pharmaceuticals without a permit, posing an “imminent and substantial endangerment,” according to state regulators.
Pharmaceutical Dimensions, which leased a warehouse at 7353-A W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, was cited by the NC Department of Environmental Quality in early March after repeatedly failing to comply with hazardous waste rules for nearly a year.
Michael P. Deason of Greensboro owns the company, according to state records.
Pharmaceutical Dimensions is a “reverse distributor.” Health care facilities send these distributors surplus, expired or damaged pharmaceutical products, including drugs in pill and liquid form, chemotherapy agents, vaccines, as well as medical supplies contaminated with drug residue, such as IV tubing.[Read more…]
8. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases
11. Weekly Radio Interviews and daily micro-podcasts: