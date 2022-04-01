Leandro in limbo, Mandy Cohen’s prescription for rural healthcare, and Madison Cawthorn’s tall tale that has the GOP fuming: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

After nearly three decades, the Leandro case has yet to produce the remedy the plaintiffs say the constitution requires. Now, the courts will weigh in again

Attorney Larry Armstrong has been a part of the state’s landmark Leandro school funding lawsuit for more than 27 years. The attorney for Halifax County Schools filed the original legal challenge in 1994.

Steve Wrenn, the district’s superintendent at the time, sent a letter to colleagues, Armstrong recalls, estimating that the lawsuit would cost participating school systems about $100,000 in attorney fees.

“That was several million dollars ago,” Armstrong said. [Read more…]

2. Email trove reveals new details of UNC Board of Governors refusal to reappoint popular UNC Press Board chair

4. Poverty, barriers to opportunity loom large for women as NC emerges from the pandemic

North Carolina receives a D+ grade on the Poverty and Opportunity Index

A new report on the status of women in North Carolina suggests that while modest progress has been made since 2016, far too many women are being held back economically.

The NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement recently released the report produced in partnership with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

While North Carolina ranks tenth in the nation when it comes to women-owned businesses, many more women are struggling to make ends meet. [Read more…]