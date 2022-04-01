fbpx

Senator Richard Burr joins Tillis in rejecting ‘highly qualified, knowledgeable’ Ketanji Brown Jackson

By
April 1, 2022
News

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) will join fellow Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in rejecting the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

In a statement posted to his website Thursday, Burr said while Jackson was “undoubtedly highly qualified” he had concerns about her position on expanding the number of justices to the nation’s highest court.

Here’s Burr’s full statement:

“Earlier this week, I met with Judge Jackson to discuss the experience and judicial philosophy she would bring to the Supreme Court if confirmed.

“My top concern going into our meeting was ascertaining Judge Jackson’s position on radical proposals to pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices. Court packing is a transparent power grab – one that would forever compromise the integrity, impartiality, and independence of the Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg and Justice Breyer both rejected court packing and the next justice who joins the Court should do the same.

“Unfortunately, Judge Jackson’s answers on the question, in both her confirmation hearing and our personal discussion, continue to be unsatisfactory. While she is undoubtedly highly qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced, based on our discussion, I cannot support Judge Jackson’s nomination when it comes before the Senate.”

Jackson made it clear during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings that any decision to expand the Supreme Court lies with Congress and not a member of the court.

On Wednesday, Sen. Thom Tillis said while Jackson is ‘well-qualified’ he had  reservations that she would legislate from the bench.

